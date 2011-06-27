Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$48,434*
Total Cash Price
$27,020
Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$61,511*
Total Cash Price
$34,315
Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
True Cost to Own
$61,511*
Total Cash Price
$34,315
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$851
|$877
|$903
|$930
|$958
|$4,519
|Maintenance
|$294
|$2,654
|$1,255
|$2,992
|$2,199
|$9,394
|Repairs
|$487
|$743
|$801
|$863
|$929
|$3,823
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,452
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,616
|Financing
|$1,453
|$1,169
|$865
|$541
|$196
|$4,224
|Depreciation
|$6,407
|$2,947
|$2,594
|$2,299
|$2,064
|$16,311
|Fuel
|$1,610
|$1,658
|$1,708
|$1,759
|$1,812
|$8,547
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,554
|$10,089
|$8,167
|$9,425
|$8,199
|$48,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,739
|Maintenance
|$373
|$3,371
|$1,594
|$3,800
|$2,793
|$11,930
|Repairs
|$618
|$944
|$1,017
|$1,096
|$1,180
|$4,855
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,844
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,052
|Financing
|$1,845
|$1,485
|$1,099
|$687
|$249
|$5,364
|Depreciation
|$8,137
|$3,743
|$3,294
|$2,920
|$2,621
|$20,715
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,944
|$12,813
|$10,372
|$11,970
|$10,413
|$61,511
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2017 Hardtop 2 Door Hatchback Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,147
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,739
|Maintenance
|$373
|$3,371
|$1,594
|$3,800
|$2,793
|$11,930
|Repairs
|$618
|$944
|$1,017
|$1,096
|$1,180
|$4,855
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,844
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,052
|Financing
|$1,845
|$1,485
|$1,099
|$687
|$249
|$5,364
|Depreciation
|$8,137
|$3,743
|$3,294
|$2,920
|$2,621
|$20,715
|Fuel
|$2,045
|$2,106
|$2,169
|$2,234
|$2,301
|$10,855
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,944
|$12,813
|$10,372
|$11,970
|$10,413
|$61,511
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 Hardtop 2 Door
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door in Virginia is:not available
