Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Consumer Reviews

This car is great, who ever said the shifting is vague doesn't know much about cars.

Jeff Conley , 08/27/2018 John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

Take it for a demo test and hang on tight when you try out “Sport” mode. Performance, braking and handling is best I have ever experienced especially from a $32k car!