  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Hardtop 2 Door
  4. Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 Hardtop 2 Door
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Hardtop 2 Doors for sale
List Price Range
$16,988 - $24,750
Used Hardtop 2 Door for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Edmunds is clueless

Peter, 03/12/2017
Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
5 of 9 people found this review helpful

This car is great, who ever said the shifting is vague doesn't know much about cars.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Exceeds expectations

Jeff Conley, 08/27/2018
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful

Take it for a demo test and hang on tight when you try out “Sport” mode. Performance, braking and handling is best I have ever experienced especially from a $32k car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Fun Car

Will, 01/17/2019
Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Love everything about it except price

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Hardtop 2 Doors for sale

Related Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles