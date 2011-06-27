Used 2017 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Consumer Reviews
Edmunds is clueless
Peter, 03/12/2017
Cooper 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
5 of 9 people found this review helpful
This car is great, who ever said the shifting is vague doesn't know much about cars.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Exceeds expectations
Jeff Conley, 08/27/2018
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
2 of 4 people found this review helpful
Take it for a demo test and hang on tight when you try out “Sport” mode. Performance, braking and handling is best I have ever experienced especially from a $32k car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Fun Car
Will, 01/17/2019
Cooper S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
Love everything about it except price
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
