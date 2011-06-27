Used 2012 MINI Cooper Convertible Consumer Reviews

Best MINI Ever! joe1952 , 09/07/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I owned a hard top but traded it in for a Convertible! The car is a blast to drive and the gas mileage I get make it even better. Report Abuse

Never Again Stephen Schmidt , 05/26/2017 S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 11 of 15 people found this review helpful New timing chain 17,000 miles, Check Engine light on CONSTANTLY, new high pressure fuel pump 35000 miles. Out of warranty, with only 48000 miles, told it needs new engine $12,000. Maintenance kept to schedule. But MINI generosity, offered $1500 off new car (trade-in should be around $9,000). NEVER have I had a car that was this bad. Would give it a 0 for reliability and value if it were possible. Spent more time in the shop than on the road. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2012 Mini S convertible ron244 , 11/29/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I wanted a mustang GT wife wanted this car and of course, we have the Mini in the garage. Once I got used to how small the car is, now I can appreciate the whole set up. I think of it as a can-am spider, but more confortable. Mileage is great even if you dog it, can see anything, but its so small thats not a problem. And you know, when I'm stuck in traffic, I have the top down, life is good, its really fun to drive, get lots of looks, and maybe not off the line, but going down the highway, most cars are gonna have a hard time keeping up. I drive it like a drove my motorcycles.

Fun and Quality jcihak , 06/28/2013 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We purchased a fully loaded 2012 Cooper S Convertible thinking it would just be a fun cruiser. I have been awed by its excellent handling and performance. Its become my daily driver and despite having a lead foot, I'm getting 33 mpg mostly country driving. The quality is that of a luxury car - compared to the Honda CR-V and Toyota Prius I also have in the garage. The Honda and Toyota feel like tin cans in comparison. Once you get used to the quirky controls, the car is nothing but fun.