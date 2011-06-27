Used 2012 MINI Cooper Convertible Consumer Reviews
Best MINI Ever!
I owned a hard top but traded it in for a Convertible! The car is a blast to drive and the gas mileage I get make it even better.
Never Again
New timing chain 17,000 miles, Check Engine light on CONSTANTLY, new high pressure fuel pump 35000 miles. Out of warranty, with only 48000 miles, told it needs new engine $12,000. Maintenance kept to schedule. But MINI generosity, offered $1500 off new car (trade-in should be around $9,000). NEVER have I had a car that was this bad. Would give it a 0 for reliability and value if it were possible. Spent more time in the shop than on the road.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2012 Mini S convertible
I wanted a mustang GT wife wanted this car and of course, we have the Mini in the garage. Once I got used to how small the car is, now I can appreciate the whole set up. I think of it as a can-am spider, but more confortable. Mileage is great even if you dog it, can see anything, but its so small thats not a problem. And you know, when I'm stuck in traffic, I have the top down, life is good, its really fun to drive, get lots of looks, and maybe not off the line, but going down the highway, most cars are gonna have a hard time keeping up. I drive it like a drove my motorcycles.
Fun and Quality
We purchased a fully loaded 2012 Cooper S Convertible thinking it would just be a fun cruiser. I have been awed by its excellent handling and performance. Its become my daily driver and despite having a lead foot, I'm getting 33 mpg mostly country driving. The quality is that of a luxury car - compared to the Honda CR-V and Toyota Prius I also have in the garage. The Honda and Toyota feel like tin cans in comparison. Once you get used to the quirky controls, the car is nothing but fun.
Oil consumption & fuel mileage !
Great little car I purchased new for my wife however it has consumed 2 quarts of oil in on 3500 miles she has put on it.Fuel mileage is no where close to what is claimed.....Just traded it in on a Porsche Carrera that is getting the same fuel mileage as the Mini did with no oil consumption thus far :)
Sponsored cars related to the Cooper
Related Used 2012 MINI Cooper Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner