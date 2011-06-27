Used 2010 MINI Cooper Convertible Consumer Reviews

captain9766 , 06/20/2015 S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I purchased the Mini Cooper S used and it had 32000 kilometers on it. Initially all was well, great mileage, fun to drive, moves well but then stuff went from bad to worse. The check engine light came on. I took a day off work, traveled 150 klms and took it to a Mini dealer. They did their exploratory diagnosis and informed me that it needed spark plugs- even though the manual says plugs are good for 100,000. After $580.00 the plugs were changed and the light stayed off for 50 klms. Must need injectors was the next diagnosis for $1200.00. the light stayed off for 1 week even though the mini ran like crap in that week. Traded the mini off at a dealer as I could not sell privately. They say the engine gets a carbon build up which I could maybe understand if I was only running it back and forth to the mailbox but, I was driving it 50k on highways 2 times a day and only using premium fuel. Very disappointed. I also own a BMW and This is supposed made by them...must be at their training school side. Not the quality at all.