Used 2010 MINI Cooper Convertible Consumer Reviews
BUYER BEWARE
I purchased the Mini Cooper S used and it had 32000 kilometers on it. Initially all was well, great mileage, fun to drive, moves well but then stuff went from bad to worse. The check engine light came on. I took a day off work, traveled 150 klms and took it to a Mini dealer. They did their exploratory diagnosis and informed me that it needed spark plugs- even though the manual says plugs are good for 100,000. After $580.00 the plugs were changed and the light stayed off for 50 klms. Must need injectors was the next diagnosis for $1200.00. the light stayed off for 1 week even though the mini ran like crap in that week. Traded the mini off at a dealer as I could not sell privately. They say the engine gets a carbon build up which I could maybe understand if I was only running it back and forth to the mailbox but, I was driving it 50k on highways 2 times a day and only using premium fuel. Very disappointed. I also own a BMW and This is supposed made by them...must be at their training school side. Not the quality at all.
Amazing fun. Unbelievably unreliable
In the four years I had this car the total repair cost was.....wait for it....$23,000. Yes, the cost of the car in repairs. I'm not lying. 2 soft tops ($5000) - eg broken defoger means you have to buy a new top Timing chain recall $4800 Multiple scheduled break jobs ($4000) Shorted computer ($3800) I can keep listing, but you get the idea. Car was sold with 8 months left on extended warranty. When not in the shop, this was a super fun car
Mini car maxi love
I bought this car new and loved every day of driving it. Love, love, love, and super fun. As the car aged I had to stay on top of the oil consumption which eventually got tiresome. The ride was rough for a passenger and the cabin was noisey to make and receive calls. The convertible cover creates a big blind spot, but with such a small body it never felt like a safety issue. After driving over 120k miles I just traded it in for a small SUV only because my auto needs have changed. The mini convertible is a fun, darling car.
Great Car!
I just traded a 2009 Mini Cp for a 2010 Mini Conv. Previous to these 2 cars I have always driven BMWs. I love my Mini. Rarely needs gas. :-)
2010 Mini convertible, great car
Very quick car, well made, backseats are small but my teenage sons fit. I would buy a Mini again, the convertible is a blast.
