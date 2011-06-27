Used 2008 MINI Cooper Convertible Consumer Reviews
mini car with GIANT aspirations fulfilled!
This car is a great car ive driven both the type s and reg mini cooper and they are both fun but the type s is way more fun! Like the description on the page before says, " like a go kart for adults", NAILED IT! The car is absolutely a blast to drive yeah ok for the first split second there's a tttiiinnnyyy bit of lag(maybe til like 1200-1500 rpms) but after it pulls harder and harder, also noise complaints??? The only noise i heard was the great roar of this four cylinder turbo screaming down the road as if it were warning the other cars to get out of my way!!! This car has GREAT POTENTIAL compared to any other cars, whether price range or in its class! Lastly as for those who complained about the "stiff ride", one question for you?, Have you ever rode in a car with performance suspension before???, yeah its supposed to be stiffer for handling purposes!!! So quit being a stiff yourself and just drive the darn thing like its meant to be driven!!! Moreover this might be a "mini car" but its a GIANT KILLER that i feel has fulfilled GIANT aspirations!!! GREAT CAR!!! (In my own opine the only thing that would make this car better would be a blow off to hear that ppssshhh, to give the car a bit more attitude like pppsssshhhhh please get out of my way!!!)
Mini at 50
I've had my Super Charged Mini convertible for 1 season and have driven it 14,000 miles as a daily commuter. No problems. Unless you call the attention you get from other drivers a problem. My kids think I'm nuts driving such a small car as a daily driver, but I respond life is short and my Mini convertible makes the daily ride an escape from the grind. Put my computer in the trunk, plug my Ipod into the stereo, and let the wind blow on my scalp (not much hair left). Motor on!
Don't Drive Away With This Car, Run From It!!!
So, when I was in the market for a new car, a Mini Cooper S Convertible caught my eye. I have always liked Minis, and this car fit my personality to a 'T' (or so I thought). All was well, for about a month. I took it to the shop after I bought it to have them look over an issue I was having with brakes squeaking. I need new front brakes; also, there were about $3000 worth of repairs that my car needed because I had holes in my oil line, and all other types of issues. This took me two trips to the dealership to get all of these taken care of. We will consider those my fault for buying a lemon, without taking it to the dealership before buying it. With those repairs out of the way, over the next two years I have taken my Mini to the dealership over a dozen times. I have had the wiring fixed, I have had a new throttle body installed, I have had to have the entire front end realigned and fixed because rain was just coming right into my convertible top, and had this weird possession episode where my tachometer was telling the rest of my lights and functions to freak out and come on at random. I breaks down at random, and then will work for a couple of weeks, only for the issue to come up again, or another one to rear its ugly head. I purchased my car in Jan 2014, it is now Sep 2016, I have paid for my car more than twice now!!!!! Don't walk, run, run far far far away from this car. The times it does work, I love it, it is so fun to drive. But, if you are the type of person that wants to know if you are going to make if from point A to B...ever, don't buy it.
2008 JCWorks, Sidewalk special edition
Head turner, slick styling. The supercharger whine, exhaust note, and g-force experienced when I punch it are addicting, not to mention illegal. Rough ride on bumpy roads but amazing handling and control. The back seat is small (it's a MINI, duh!). Muscle car performance at 28 mpg and I ain't sparing it. For traveling fast and light, whether commuting or having fun, you can't beat it. Leather, stereo, ergonomics are excellent (I'm 6'3"). Automatic climate control works well and doesn't bog the engine at all. Looking up at Civics and Priuses in traffic took some getting used to, but if I don't want to look at them I don't have to - punch it and watch them get smaller.
Total Recall
The Mini S convertible is a cute and stylish car, with decent power and superior handling, but these are the only positives I can grant it. Ride on 17 inch runflats is appalling (and I have driven track-prep'd cars on the street for years, and ride motorcycles, so I am no 'princess and the pea'). Cannot adjust seats to my liking, knee rubs vs center console constantly. Ergonomics laughable (speedometer is a decoration as it's well out of the driver's vision, window toggles badly placed, climate controls non- intuitive), gearbox vague, rear- visibility non-existent/dangerous. Cute weekend toy car, but non-viable as modern commuter to anyone over the age of 25. Oh, and my mpg? Only 20 avg.
