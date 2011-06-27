  1. Home
Used 2007 MINI Cooper Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 Cooper
4.4
11 reviews
This car was a nightmare!

Annoyomos, 12/29/2015
S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M)
This is the worse car I've ever had! A MINI Cooper Convertible 2007 standard version and I was so excited when I first purchased this car. I felt like a celebrity because kids would run up to it and hug it. I just loved the way the wind felt against my hair as I drove with the top down. We all know this car kills you with cuteness. Don't be blinded by its adorable exterior its a super sensitive money eating machine. The first year the dash board was lit up with issues. The first two years I drove a loaner and Mini Cooper employees knew my face very well and I should of moved right in. Anyway this car has steering wheel issues that will cost you thousands of dollars to fix it. An airbag recall that Mini will repair but leave you to any other airbag related issue ( dashboard lighting ) that's probably related to the stupid recall but they want you to pay for it. I had plugin problems with the cooling system what ever that means.. The car would be shut off and it would sound like its still on trying to cool off. One issues that drove me crazy was you cant bring this car to any mechanic because this is a foreign car they have no clue what to do with your car. I've had mechanics break parts on the car doing a simple oil change or changing the brake light( broke trunk light by leaning on it during a repair) so I was a slave to MINI cooper. I couldn't take it anywhere else which is super annoying. MINI isn't trustworthy either though. I went in and asked them to check my engine because the light was one. I specifically asked them to check my fluids. They didn't and later my car over heated and was smoking everywhere. They came and served it but I was a scared mess after the experience. They apologize but constantly repeat the same screw-ups due to lack of communication with the mechanics and service reps. Overall I wouldn't recommend this car to anyone and if you want to spend money on two cars to keep one cute one go ahead.. I drove around anxious all the time worrying about what light will come on next and how many thousands of dollars will cost me when the next light comes on. Not away to live

Mixed experience

ndmyr, 08/14/2007
This is a great performing car, but mine has been in the shop more than I have driven it. DSC and brake warning light is on constantly and DSC doesn't work. My windshield wipers also come on by themselves after I turn the car off which is very irritating. The dealer says the electronic control part is on "national order" status from Mini in Germany which leads me to believe that there must be a lot of other owners with the same problem. I'll have to wait and see if this car can outperform the Toyotas I have owned in the past. I also wish I had the leather seats - the "leatherette" plastic seats make you sweat like crazy and feel cheap relative to the cost of the car. Avoid them.

Our very favorite car ever

gerry Katz, 11/13/2016
S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M)
We have owned bmw, accura, jaquers, fiat, sans and Peugeots but by far this mini is our favorite. Almost daily someone says ... Great car and we always agree.

2007 Mini owned for a mini month

Suzanne Countryman, 04/26/2016
S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M)
Fun to drive; very low ground clearance.

Best Drive Ever

zzgman, 12/28/2006
My 2007 Mini Cooper S Convertible has nice handling and performance.

