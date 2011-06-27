Used 2006 MINI Cooper S Consumer Reviews
My favorite car I've ever owned
My 2006 MINI Cooper S was the second MINI Cooper S that I owned, my first being a 2003 There were so many improvements made to the 2005 and 2006 body style over the 2002-2004 models. The 2002-2004 models are just as fun but not as easy to live with. The MINI is a car that you buy if you love driving; it simply puts a smile on your face every time you get in it, even the non-S models. I particularly like the cheeky British styling altho not everyone does. It was tied for highest resale value (w/Honda Civic) for compacts! If reliability, interior space or a quiet ride (MINIs have lots of interior squeaks/rattles) are at the top of your shopping this, this probably isn't the car for you.
Old Guy with Old Mini
This car has the unlikely distinction of having very successfully replaced a Lexus sedan. It is a poor man's Porsche (I've owned a couple of Turbo Porsches in my time), with excellent tracking, braking and performance. Its ride is on the stiff side, due to its extra springs and run-flat tires, but perfectly acceptable because of its performance. It is happiest at 70+ on the Interstate, but does just fine around town. The mileage is almost always in the 30's, but bear in mind that it prefers premium fuel. If I were buying today, I'd add a Sirius radio (for station variety) and navigation, but I would not change much else. I have just under 79,000 miles showing, and I'll drive it well over 100,000 if I'm still around.
Chili Red 2006 Mini
I am tall, but have plenty of head and leg room in my Mini. The hatchback with back seats that lay flat allows me to get a lot of cargo in the back. It has great visibility, gas mileage, and it's just fun to drive. I love this car!
Love my SCOOTER!
I have owned many cars in my day, but this scooter (Mini Cooper S) is the most fun to drive. This car is quick, roomy (I am 6'2", 200#), a sure head-turner and financially economical. Warning: If you are looking for a smooth ride and back seat roominess, pick another car... I bought it 2 years ago w/21000 miles on it and now it has 50000 miles. I have had few issues w/it; (thankfully, I did purchase a good aftermarket warranty) most major issue was w/carbon dirt build-up/clogging up the fuel injectors, but a fuel system flesh ($100.00) and 93/100 octane gas cleared that right up. I am very well pleased w/this blend of Mini/BWN.
MINI s with JCW Tuner Kit
The Mini Cooper S with JCW tuner kit is a tight, fast pocket rocket that loves to be thrown into tight corners. The fun factor is definitly a 10.
