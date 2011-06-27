Used 2006 MINI Cooper S Consumer Reviews

My favorite car I've ever owned fervidmuse , 12/14/2011 16 of 18 people found this review helpful My 2006 MINI Cooper S was the second MINI Cooper S that I owned, my first being a 2003 There were so many improvements made to the 2005 and 2006 body style over the 2002-2004 models. The 2002-2004 models are just as fun but not as easy to live with. The MINI is a car that you buy if you love driving; it simply puts a smile on your face every time you get in it, even the non-S models. I particularly like the cheeky British styling altho not everyone does. It was tied for highest resale value (w/Honda Civic) for compacts! If reliability, interior space or a quiet ride (MINIs have lots of interior squeaks/rattles) are at the top of your shopping this, this probably isn't the car for you. Report Abuse

Old Guy with Old Mini Barry Whitman , 01/06/2017 S 2dr Hatchback w/John Cooper Works GP Kit (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This car has the unlikely distinction of having very successfully replaced a Lexus sedan. It is a poor man's Porsche (I've owned a couple of Turbo Porsches in my time), with excellent tracking, braking and performance. Its ride is on the stiff side, due to its extra springs and run-flat tires, but perfectly acceptable because of its performance. It is happiest at 70+ on the Interstate, but does just fine around town. The mileage is almost always in the 30's, but bear in mind that it prefers premium fuel. If I were buying today, I'd add a Sirius radio (for station variety) and navigation, but I would not change much else. I have just under 79,000 miles showing, and I'll drive it well over 100,000 if I'm still around. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Chili Red 2006 Mini ChiliRed2006 , 09/01/2006 11 of 16 people found this review helpful I am tall, but have plenty of head and leg room in my Mini. The hatchback with back seats that lay flat allows me to get a lot of cargo in the back. It has great visibility, gas mileage, and it's just fun to drive. I love this car! Report Abuse

Love my SCOOTER! scooterluv1 , 04/25/2013 5 of 9 people found this review helpful I have owned many cars in my day, but this scooter (Mini Cooper S) is the most fun to drive. This car is quick, roomy (I am 6'2", 200#), a sure head-turner and financially economical. Warning: If you are looking for a smooth ride and back seat roominess, pick another car... I bought it 2 years ago w/21000 miles on it and now it has 50000 miles. I have had few issues w/it; (thankfully, I did purchase a good aftermarket warranty) most major issue was w/carbon dirt build-up/clogging up the fuel injectors, but a fuel system flesh ($100.00) and 93/100 octane gas cleared that right up. I am very well pleased w/this blend of Mini/BWN. Report Abuse