Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman Hatchback Consumer Reviews

twincoopers , 12/02/2013

We purchased two 2011 Mini Cooper S hardtops two and a half years ago and by far the most fun cars we have owned to date at less than half the MSRPs and twice the MPGs. A few weeks ago the new Mini Paceman caught my eye and after the test drive one ended up in our driveway with no disappointments. Its like having a Swiss Army Knife of coupes, its fast, fun on the twisty roads, and solid as a rock at highway plus speeds.