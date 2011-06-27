  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Paceman
  4. Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman
  5. Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 Cooper Paceman
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Cooper Pacemans for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,956 - $11,482
Used Cooper Paceman for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Not Normal = Fun to drive cross over coupe.

twincoopers, 12/02/2013
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We purchased two 2011 Mini Cooper S hardtops two and a half years ago and by far the most fun cars we have owned to date at less than half the MSRPs and twice the MPGs. A few weeks ago the new Mini Paceman caught my eye and after the test drive one ended up in our driveway with no disappointments. Its like having a Swiss Army Knife of coupes, its fast, fun on the twisty roads, and solid as a rock at highway plus speeds.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Cooper Pacemans for sale

Related Used 2014 MINI Cooper Paceman Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles