Used 2015 MINI Cooper Coupe John Cooper Works Consumer Reviews

Primepowermariner , 11/16/2015 John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car simply put is fun. It is fast, handles like a go cart and gets compliments everywhere I go. If you only want two seats then this is the car. Huge trunk, 33-35 mpg and good on insurance. It is not easy to get in and it rides like a sports car because it is one. This is exactly what I was looking for and it does not disappoint. The controls are quirky and I actually prefer them now. Great rare car. It should only come in the "S" and JCW models and the 6 speed manual only. Update: Still loving the car. Turns heads, pulled over 1.3g on an on-ramp. Absolutely love the car.