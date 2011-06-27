Vehicle overview

The 2015 Mini Cooper Coupe is a compact two-seater that takes the iconic Mini styling and gives it a sleeker look and sportier twist. The roof is more steeply raked than on the familiar hatchback (officially called the Hardtop), the ride height is slightly lower for a more aggressive stance, and the hatchback-style trunk lid accentuates the car's streamlined, more aerodynamic look.

In addition to the styling, the Coupe also delivers that fun-to-drive Mini experience, with crisp steering, nimble handling and spirited performance from the available turbocharged engine. But you also have to accept some compromises in this racier package. With no rear seat and a modest cargo area, the Coupe is less practical than the hatchback model. The ride is somewhat busier, and rear visibility is more limited due to the sloping roof line. In addition, because the Coupe is based on the previous-generation hatchback, it doesn't offer the refinements of the revamped version, including its more comfortable ride and easier-to-use audio and infotainment controls.

Similarly sporty two-doors that are worth checking out are the 2015 Scion FR-S and 2015 Subaru BR-Z, virtual twins that offer rousing performance that's on par with Mini's top-of-the-line John Cooper Works Coupe but at a lower price. We also suggest you compare the Coupe with the recently redesigned 2015 Mini Cooper Hardtop, which offers a host of worthwhile upgrades along with similar performance and more practicality. That said, if you're yearning for a Mini with an extra dash of sporty pizazz, the Coupe's practical shortcomings may not seem all that important.