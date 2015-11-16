Used 2015 MINI Cooper Coupe for Sale Near Me
29 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 23,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,995
- 42,936 miles
$14,850
- 58,616 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,890
- 78,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,268
- 52,909 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,000
- 38,608 milesDelivery Available*
$20,590
- 33,472 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,588
- 48,697 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,000
- 53,128 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,985
- 80,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
- 84,574 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,648
- 71,496 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,900
- 19,462 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500$1,050 Below Market
- 52,536 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,200$1,190 Below Market
- 75,426 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,499$524 Below Market
- 72,156 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseDelivery Available*
$12,990$1,330 Below Market
- 16,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,694
- 19,384 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,981
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following MINI Cooper Coupe searches:
Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Coupe
Read recent reviews for the MINI Cooper Coupe
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating51 Review
Report abuse
Primepowermariner,11/16/2015
John Cooper Works 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This car simply put is fun. It is fast, handles like a go cart and gets compliments everywhere I go. If you only want two seats then this is the car. Huge trunk, 33-35 mpg and good on insurance. It is not easy to get in and it rides like a sports car because it is one. This is exactly what I was looking for and it does not disappoint. The controls are quirky and I actually prefer them now. Great rare car. It should only come in the "S" and JCW models and the 6 speed manual only. Update: Still loving the car. Turns heads, pulled over 1.3g on an on-ramp. Absolutely love the car.
Related MINI Cooper Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Ford Focus ST 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2014
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2013
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD 2018
- Used Hyundai Tucson 2010
- Used Volkswagen Golf Alltrack 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2012
- Used Porsche Cayenne 2013
- Used Kia Rio 2014
- Used Toyota Avalon Hybrid 2015
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2010
- Used Honda Fit 2010
- Used Audi RS 5 2014
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT 2016
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2016
- Used Audi SQ5 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe San Diego CA
- Used MINI Clubman Memphis TN
- Used MINI Convertible Irvine CA
- Used MINI Clubman Charlotte NC
- Used MINI Clubman Irvine CA
- Used MINI Convertible Riverside CA
- Used MINI Clubman Bronx NY
- Used MINI Convertible Providence RI
- Used MINI Convertible Houston TX
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster Orange CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used MINI Clubman 2017 Anaheim CA
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2017 Overland Park KS
- Used MINI Countryman 2014 Frisco TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Seltos
- Chevrolet Equinox 2019
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- 2021 Kia K5 News
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 LC 500
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 News
- 2019 Lexus RX 350
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.