Used 2015 MINI Cooper Coupe for Sale Near Me

Russell & Smith Ford - Houston / Texas

Recent Arrival!Steering Wheel Controls, Keyless Entry, Alloy wheels, CD player, Center Armrest, Enhanced Bluetooth & USB/iPod Adapter, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, MINI Connected (6NM), MINI Connected w/Navigation Package, MINI Navigation, MINI Visual Boost, MINI Wired Package, Real Time Traffic Information, Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery, Smartphone Integration, Voice-Command. 25/34 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 MINI Cooper Coupe S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWSX3C5XFT773303

Stock: 0F25429A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-26-2020