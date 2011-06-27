Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 Consumer Reviews

Perry , 12/28/2018 John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

I am currently leasing a 2016 countryman. When I'm going between 45-60 and punch the accelerator to pass a car, the vehicle sputters and jerks, makes clinking noises, and then accelerates. All of this occurs within 1-2 seconds. This is not a delay you can experience with a turbo. Each time I've taken it in for annual maintenance I bring up the issue. They inform me it's due to the spark plugs and coil in a high altitude like Denver. They change them and the car is fine for 2-3 months then it begins again. I was interested in buying the car off the lease until I asked how much it would cost to replace the spark plugs and coil... +$900. No thank you! I pass thousands of cars a day on the road in Denver and I've never heard of spark plug issues for other cars in high altitude. Plus, there are mountains in Germany so I don't accept their response. Anyone else have a similar problem?