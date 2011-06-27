  1. Home
Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works ALL4 Consumer Reviews

5(0%)4(50%)3(0%)2(50%)1(0%)
3.0
2 reviews
Speed between 45-60

Perry, 12/28/2018
John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

I am currently leasing a 2016 countryman. When I'm going between 45-60 and punch the accelerator to pass a car, the vehicle sputters and jerks, makes clinking noises, and then accelerates. All of this occurs within 1-2 seconds. This is not a delay you can experience with a turbo. Each time I've taken it in for annual maintenance I bring up the issue. They inform me it's due to the spark plugs and coil in a high altitude like Denver. They change them and the car is fine for 2-3 months then it begins again. I was interested in buying the car off the lease until I asked how much it would cost to replace the spark plugs and coil... +$900. No thank you! I pass thousands of cars a day on the road in Denver and I've never heard of spark plug issues for other cars in high altitude. Plus, there are mountains in Germany so I don't accept their response. Anyone else have a similar problem?

Safety
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Clutch Issues Still Not Resolved

Chris S., 01/06/2017
John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
12 of 15 people found this review helpful

We leased a 2016 Mini Countryman. We took the Countryman to the Mountains. 10 minutes into the mountain drive the clutch burned out. The Countryman has 10,000 miles. The dealership and Mini both initially said that we were at fault. My wife has driven a manual transmission for over 20 years and has never had a problem. We are very disappointed in falling victim of Mini's inability to resolve their historic clutch iasues.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Research Similar Vehicles