Used 2018 MINI Convertible Consumer Reviews

Mario Sanders , 07/05/2018 Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is my second Mini convertible. I bought a 2018 Mini convertible Aqua blue. It has great performance and the color stands out. We have a 2017 Mini Clubman also as it performs great as well. My Mini Convertible top can open halfway like a sunroof. Most convertible vehicles don't open like this. This is a great size for a little car and can fit into small spaces very well. With back up camera and warning signals helps a lot into small spaces. My 2005 Mini Convertible did not have such features. It handles very well with the top open and even when top is down we just love to ride in the country. It is very good on gas mileage. It is hard to decide which mini to drive the next day. The Clubman or the Convertible. Both handles very well.