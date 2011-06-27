Used 2018 MINI Convertible Consumer Reviews
My other Mini
Mario Sanders, 07/05/2018
Cooper 2dr Convertible (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful
This is my second Mini convertible. I bought a 2018 Mini convertible Aqua blue. It has great performance and the color stands out. We have a 2017 Mini Clubman also as it performs great as well. My Mini Convertible top can open halfway like a sunroof. Most convertible vehicles don't open like this. This is a great size for a little car and can fit into small spaces very well. With back up camera and warning signals helps a lot into small spaces. My 2005 Mini Convertible did not have such features. It handles very well with the top open and even when top is down we just love to ride in the country. It is very good on gas mileage. It is hard to decide which mini to drive the next day. The Clubman or the Convertible. Both handles very well.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Convertible
Related Used 2018 MINI Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner