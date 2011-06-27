2019 MINI Clubman Consumer Reviews
In the MINI Cooper Club man.
Love this car. I’ve had many cars & SUVs in the past 34 years this is the most gratifying & most fun yet. Love everything about the car. Getting the black roof & tintingbthe windows gave the car a whole new dimension. Only two drawbacks with my Clubman; 1. Unexpectedly the transmission disengage in the automated carwash and it will not go back into gear. 2. The turn signals on the rear doors are not brake lights. This has caused numerous drivers behind me consternation. Even had three pull up next to me to inquire about my malfunctioning brake lights and state that they almost ran into the back of me.
Trends in Leased Vehicles
I've been leasing cars for the last 15+ years and it seems as though the manufacturers are equipping cars with components that require replacement within the initial lease period. I previously leased a Mercedes Benz GLK 350 and needed to replace tires after just 25K miles. My current lease is with a Mini Cooper Clubman S All-4 and it has 23K miles and needs front brakes rotors and wear sensors (estimated at $800+ at the dealer). In addition, it seems as though i'll need tires shortly to make it to the end of my lease. Quite possibly, i'm a sceptic, but it seems as thought the manufactures are equipping new vehicles with substandard performing parts and tires leaving the initial lease holder with significant financial responsibilities before the conclusion of the lease period. One of the reasons I lease is to AVOID these types of expenses. I've owned multiple vehicles over the years that were 4+ years old and had 40K+ miles before needing tires, and at no time did I require brakes. Seems like a negative trend ... UPDATE: 3/2020 My disappointment remains regarding the maintenance required on a leased vehicle...I actually went back to Mini with the potential to buy another and now they offer a “Maintenance” line item you can purchase for $895 which covers brakes. I guess they know the brake components won’t hold up for more than 26K miles.
Fun
This car it's the best car choice
