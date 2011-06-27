Used 1993 Mercury Villager Minivan Consumer Reviews

Great car Gerry , 12/06/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful LS with leather & rear bucket seats. Bought new in 93. Without a doubt the best vehicle I have owned. Still running strong at 386,500 miles. Trans shifts better than our new Odyssey. Engine has had only normal maintenance. Timing belt replaced at 219k & 375k. Also at 375k replaced all hoses and belts, and relamped some instrument lights. Previously 1 strut replaced, both half-shafts, 1 exhaust sys, front rotors. Gets 25-26 mpg on the hwy & 21-23 around town. We have bought 2 new vehicles since my wife 'retired' this car in 03. Our Acura TL is a great car, and the 07 Odyssey is a pleasure on the hwy with passengers, but I still rather be driving the Villager if it is just my wife & I. Report Abuse

April 1993 Manufacture Date magggiepi , 08/23/2014 LS 3dr Minivan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle off Craigslist in 2010 for less than $800. Sure I had to replace the muffler, and get the brakes done all around, but other than the time I left the map-light on and drained my battery this champion has started every time I have turned the key. Are car age years like dog age years? If 21 human years is my Villagers age, then my van is nearly 150 and still going strong! UPDATE: It's September 2016 - The old girl is 23 now and still is going great, other than the R-12 AC system that needs an upgrade ... really noticed it this summer! ... she still starts with every turn of the key but it sure seems like 4/60 Air Conditioning isn't what it was when I was a kid! I love my Villager, my mechanic says he has first dibs on the engine should I ever want to sell her. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Hard to find a replacement Charlie , 05/18/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought used with 41000 miles. The timing belt was replaced at 88000 and 150000 miles. Radiator and fuel pump and water pump replaced 145000 miles then the usual tires brakes etc. The shocks and struts were replaced 188000 miles. I have looked hard for a replacement that is as comfortable and reliable as this van. Settled on a used Volvo XC90.

Crazy bout' a Mercury mama2tsj , 05/26/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my van to accommodate our growing family. Very luxurious inside overall, especially when you used to drive an 87 Accord. My cruise control never worked(bought in 2003/2nd owner) and the check engine light was on. Didn't notice any problems, so never had it checked. Few weeks ago had to have the O2 sensor replaced and the light went off. Imagine that, 6 years and never a problem. Exhaust manifold bolts are cracked or sheared and AC has to be recharged every 1 or 2 summers. Other than that, it's been great. I hope to keep it for many more years and you know what?......I'm pretty sure I'll be able to!