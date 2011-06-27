Used 1997 Mercury Tracer Sedan Consumer Reviews
Look somewhere else
Had 1997 Tracer for six years, OK car first 3-4 yrs, then bent a rod at 110k miles, dealer estimated cost to repair at $5000+, said if it was not rod then was a damaged crankshft as that was also a common problem of these cars. Car was babied for all six years, oil change every 3000 miles etc, last three years had to put $900+ into repairs. If shopping for used economy car with 60,000 miles then stay away from the Tracer. it is not a reliable car.
Dull design - but VERY reliable
bought the car for $2000 and had no problems other than recently in 2008 the rear springs/ shocks have all but given out forcing me to get a new car. it also idles hard with shaking and does not have any passing speed on highway, even with oil/filter/air changes ever 2000 miles, and new spark plugs, cables. paint was pealing off when purchased but has not gotten any worse since. never had a problem starting up in the dead of winter even after sitting around for about a month without a engin turnover. a bit dull on the overall design.
great car for the money
I've had this car for the past 12 years, bought it new. Great little car, very reliable, fantastic gas mileage. This little 4 banger is quick, fun to drive with a manual transmission. I routinely average high 30 MPG range, close to 40 on the highway. GREAT Car, had to replace clutch and alternator twice, but otherwise a great little car
Great
I bought this car from a family member and I love it. I replaced the Transmission filter a couple months ago and never had a problem with it since. I drive it everyday and it is awesome. It is my 3rd car and I would buy another one if they still made them.
Mom loves hers!
Mom loves her Tracer. hers is automatic, but wasnt listed as an option for review. Shes got about 150k on it now and has never really had any major issues mechanically or otherwise. Last month it was running rough. I pinpointed some dry rotted hoses and lines, replaced them, and car runs like new again. Only just recently has it started slipping 1st gear while 1st getting started. After it warms its fine. Trans fluid level is fine, so may be solenoid or filter. Its overdue for that and a flush anyway. Great mpg! Not designed for taller people over 6'. With seat pushed back, I have to stretch my arms straight out to grab the steering wheel. Mom is short tho, so it fits her fine. Good car.
