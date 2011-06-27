  1. Home
Used 1996 Mercury Tracer Consumer Reviews

Mercury racer

freddy mercury, 06/03/2010
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I actually have a Mercury tracer and it is one amazing little car it has some of the best and worst things in my opinion. But if you ever get one you get a strange attachment and feel like the car is more than it really is. I've had it for one year and it only has 46,000 miles on it it gets great gas mileage and has plenty of power for city driving and oddly enough this car does great cornering and on dirt it really handles well the interior is very simple but looks nice and the car over has a great look some of the parts are a little iffy though but it is a Ford and they have been known to have problems like that but fords also take the best beating and just keep going.

t-racer

ttsouth, 11/28/2003
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

very fun to drive, that's why i call it the t-racer. it will smoke any car at the light.

Great Car!

MercuryFan, 09/15/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Loved my car! I've had my Tracer Trio for 4 years but now have to say goodbye. It's at 134,000 miles and has been having more problems than I can afford to deal with. But through it all I have really enjoyed this car! It gets great gas mileage - 35mpg. Super fast giddy-up! It's comfortable and not bad looking. I wish I could afford to fix & keep it! 2 months ago I bought a 2003 Kia Spectra because it's problem free & almost new but like the Mercury so much better!

Mercury Tracer Trio 1996

mh1103, 07/10/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is in the shop every couple of months. Will nickel and dime you to death! New engine at 72,000 miles. I would definitely recommend an extended warranty.

watch yourself

ex-tracer driver, 05/13/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

When i was a senior in highschool, i bought this car replacing my 84 sunbird. it seemed much nicer than my old car (but what wouldnt?)and at 5,500, i couldn't pass it up. all i have to say is : make sure you change yoru timing belt. mine snapped, and costed me 2000 dolalrs to repair. the cars value went down immaculatly fast, and little things broke within a month of purchase, like the speedometer and the radio. engine always felt like it needed a tune up.

