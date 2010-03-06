Used 1996 Mercury Tracer for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Mercury Tracer
Read recent reviews for the Mercury Tracer
See all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating 4.25 Reviews
Report abuse
freddy mercury, 06/03/2010
I actually have a Mercury tracer and it is one amazing little car it has some of the best and worst things in my opinion. But if you ever get one you get a strange attachment and feel like the car is more than it really is. I've had it for one year and it only has 46,000 miles on it it gets great gas mileage and has plenty of power for city driving and oddly enough this car does great cornering and on dirt it really handles well the interior is very simple but looks nice and the car over has a great look some of the parts are a little iffy though but it is a Ford and they have been known to have problems like that but fords also take the best beating and just keep going.
