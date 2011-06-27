Used 1994 Mercury Tracer Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Air Conditioning
'94 Tracer has the best air conditioning unit . With my fav Lincoln/ Mercury service mechanic.. The car is a real gem. The back seat can lie flat and combined with the trunk.. there isn't anything you can't move. i've carried D J equipment.. Christmas trees..glass desks.. yukka trees..6 ft speakers..10 foot lighting..hd tv.. treadmill.. etc... that a friend with a Caddy couldn't.
Excellent Car!
I love everything about this car. It is a great car to drive and really reliable on gas. I kept my gas for a whole month and then only had to pay about $10. So, it is really reliable. I never had to do any kind of repairs on it at all.
1994 Tracer Trio Review
I have owned this vehicle since it was new. The only mahor thing that has ever happened to it was when the timing belt broke on the interstate. In fact, that wouldn't have happened if we had replaced it when we should have. In a time of outrageous gasoline prices, the Tracer gets me back and forth to work on about $10 a week. The air conditioner is still ice cold, the brakes have only been replaced once. I love this car and would definitely consider another purchase of a Ford product.
Mercury Tracer
Economical car that drives/corners well. Fast pick up, good turn radius. Sporty design for a sedan. Expensive parts wore out sooner than expected for amount of wear and tear on engine. Comfortable interior. Good value for all extra features, cruise control, automatic windows/locks, sunroof, a/c
