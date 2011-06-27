  1. Home
Used 1991 Mercury Tracer Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 Tracer
5(0%)4(50%)3(0%)2(50%)1(0%)
3.0
2 reviews
List Price Estimate
$780 - $1,842
My Tracer

Robin425, 08/28/2002
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

I purchased my tracer in 1997, and had problems with it almost immediately. The biggest problem I've had was with the transmission. I had to have it replaced, which ended up being very expensive even though my Dad was able to do most of the work himself. I wouldn't recommend this car to a friend.

It's worth it.

Some Guy In Chicago, 07/16/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

as soon as i started to drive this car, it was awesome, especially since i have the 1.8L mazda engine in it, it can really keep up with some good quality street machines

