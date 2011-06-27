Used 1991 Mercury Tracer Sedan Consumer Reviews
My Tracer
Robin425, 08/28/2002
I purchased my tracer in 1997, and had problems with it almost immediately. The biggest problem I've had was with the transmission. I had to have it replaced, which ended up being very expensive even though my Dad was able to do most of the work himself. I wouldn't recommend this car to a friend.
It's worth it.
Some Guy In Chicago, 07/16/2003
as soon as i started to drive this car, it was awesome, especially since i have the 1.8L mazda engine in it, it can really keep up with some good quality street machines
