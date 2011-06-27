Used 1994 Mercury Topaz GS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque126 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.5 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Measurements
Length176.7 in.
Curb weight2531 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Height52.8 in.
Wheel base99.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
