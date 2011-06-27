Estimated values
1994 Mercury Topaz GS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$839
|$1,441
|$1,763
|Clean
|$740
|$1,274
|$1,560
|Average
|$541
|$939
|$1,153
|Rough
|$343
|$604
|$746
