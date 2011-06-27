Used 1992 Mercury Topaz Sedan Consumer Reviews
my ride
this has been an excellant vehicle, the only major repair i have had to do is a front wheel bearing at 120000miles
terrific vehicle
Bought this mercury new in 1992, has never left us down, maintenence has been unbelievable small compared to the 1999 dodge durango we also bought new. Our mercury bills probably total $500.00 From 1992 till present, the durango already exceeds $4,000.Oo!!!! Topaz is very comfortable to drive, very nice dependable family car. The body still looks brand new after all these years and is not garage kept!
fantasitique car
I bought in 2000,it has 290000 kilo,now it has 325000kilo,it still works very good ,I spend maxime 500 cad for reperation in 3 years in montreal,it is a fantasitique car ! I think it will run to 400000 kilo.
Topaz troubles
My time with this vehicle was rough. It was relatively old when i bought it but the mileage was low. Despite the low mileage there were many problems. The muffler needed to be replaced as well as struts, starter, serpentine belt, as well as a rusted bottom of vehicle. The interior was accebtable and somewhat comfortable. Also the automatic rear door locks failed and the driver side window did not go down.
Sponsored cars related to the Topaz
Related Used 1992 Mercury Topaz Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner