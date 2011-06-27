Used 1992 Mercury Topaz Sedan Consumer Reviews

my ride davis314 , 01/17/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this has been an excellant vehicle, the only major repair i have had to do is a front wheel bearing at 120000miles Report Abuse

terrific vehicle jonib , 10/14/2005 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought this mercury new in 1992, has never left us down, maintenence has been unbelievable small compared to the 1999 dodge durango we also bought new. Our mercury bills probably total $500.00 From 1992 till present, the durango already exceeds $4,000.Oo!!!! Topaz is very comfortable to drive, very nice dependable family car. The body still looks brand new after all these years and is not garage kept!

fantasitique car cellist , 06/20/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought in 2000,it has 290000 kilo,now it has 325000kilo,it still works very good ,I spend maxime 500 cad for reperation in 3 years in montreal,it is a fantasitique car ! I think it will run to 400000 kilo.