  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Topaz
  4. Used 1992 Mercury Topaz
  5. Used 1992 Mercury Topaz Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Mercury Topaz Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Topaz
5(75%)4(0%)3(0%)2(25%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all Topazes for sale
List Price Estimate
$780 - $1,842
Used Topaz for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

my ride

davis314, 01/17/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

this has been an excellant vehicle, the only major repair i have had to do is a front wheel bearing at 120000miles

Report Abuse

terrific vehicle

jonib, 10/14/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought this mercury new in 1992, has never left us down, maintenence has been unbelievable small compared to the 1999 dodge durango we also bought new. Our mercury bills probably total $500.00 From 1992 till present, the durango already exceeds $4,000.Oo!!!! Topaz is very comfortable to drive, very nice dependable family car. The body still looks brand new after all these years and is not garage kept!

Report Abuse

fantasitique car

cellist, 06/20/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought in 2000,it has 290000 kilo,now it has 325000kilo,it still works very good ,I spend maxime 500 cad for reperation in 3 years in montreal,it is a fantasitique car ! I think it will run to 400000 kilo.

Report Abuse

Topaz troubles

tayloekm, 06/25/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My time with this vehicle was rough. It was relatively old when i bought it but the mileage was low. Despite the low mileage there were many problems. The muffler needed to be replaced as well as struts, starter, serpentine belt, as well as a rusted bottom of vehicle. The interior was accebtable and somewhat comfortable. Also the automatic rear door locks failed and the driver side window did not go down.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Topazes for sale

Related Used 1992 Mercury Topaz Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles