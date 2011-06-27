Used 2001 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews
Auto Review
With both rear seats down, I find the Cargo space is comparable to 80% of the SUVs on the market. This vehicle is an excellent alternative for someone who needs cargo space but does not want to endure the harsh road handling traits of most SUVs with their poor gas mileage. Excellent performance from its Duratek V6 Engine, lots of passing power. Great road handling ability makes it a pleasure to drive.
A Favorite!
I bought this 2 years old and I enjoy driving it everyday. wonderful interior space, comfortable seats, kids like to use the 3rd seat. Quiet, powerful, smooth ride. I'm sorry that they've discontinued this model. I'm a wagon lover. I like that it has a granny image and is not a status symbol. Makes it more of a surprise to guests.
Dissatification of Dealer Warranty work
The automatic transmission failed after 25,500. The dealership has refused to repair the transmission the car was abused. The car was damaged by putting the car in neutral and dropping it into gear and spinning the tires causing bald spots. I am a 48 year old woman who has never driven hazardously. I've always kept my cars for approximately 5 years and trade them in when the milage gets to around 100K and have never experienced any major repairs warrentied or otherwise. This is the third Ford/Mercury I have owned. I intend to contact the Regional Manager.
Buy it
This is a great car! After 11,000 miles, we have not returned to the dealer once, for anything. This car is surprisingly quick and smooth and it runs on regular gas. We got every feature there is for less than the base price of a SUV. It's an incredible value and really very nice to drive. The re-design in 2000 was a necessity; we would not have purchased this car othewise.
'01 Sable Wagon
Traded in a '99 Taurus Wagon w/duatech v6 - never liked that car much - wallowed in corners, ride too soft. Sable flatens out corners, has respectible handling and extremely comfortable seats. Also has Duratech v6 - gas mileage about 4mpg overall better than Taurus. I think it is well worth the extra grand or so over the Taurus - much better vehicle.
