Used 2001 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews
she's gone a long way
i have a 2001 sable that my fiance bought 7 years ago with 185k on it. i do all the normal maintance on it, ive NEVER done any major work on it. the most intense ive got with it was a water pump. i was brought up as a chevy man, dont get me wrong i love the bowtie but my sable is probably the best car we have ever had. today 8-20-2013 the sable hit 400,000 miles!!!! i am beyond impressed with this car. i would most defenatly buy another one :)
It won't quit
210,000 miles and it won't quit. We bought it used with 38,000 miles on it. I was hoping for a major break down after a few years so I could get a different car. I hate having the same car too long. I like variety. Damned thing just kept going. We finally had to give it to our son. We thought if anybody could kill it, he could. Nope, it's still going. I am amazed at how good of a car this thing has been. We truly have only done routine maintenance on it. Cosmetically hasn't held up as well as my 2001 Cadillac DeVille, but mechanically the Sable has been a champ.
Power train
On the whole I was happy with this car. My reason for getting rid of it was that when passing I would give the car gas and the only thing that would happen on occassion was the engine revving, no power was going to the transmission. I had the dealer check this problem out and everything was within specs.
Love it, love it
Absolutely love my Sable. The ride and handling is absolutely the perfect mix. Great performance in mountain driving here in New Mexico, and will just glide across the desert 85 miles per hour all day quietly and smoothly getting 33 mpg highway and an amazing 29 in town. I have a bad back, and these are the best seats ever. When my back hurts, I just go for a drive in the Sable, and I'm fixed. Have had a couple of minor mechanical issues. Had to replace the serpentine belt tensioner and EGR valve, but big deal. Car makes me feel like I am driving a luxury car, and beautiful to boot.
A Reliable Ford Product
I bought this car from a friend for $1,200 with 129,000 miles on it. It now has 182,000 miles. It runs and drives as good as the day I got it, but have had to put a lot into it as far as suspension parts. Had to replace tie rods (3x), ball joints (2x), and have only owned the car for one year. Other things, I would consider to be maintenance, have had to be fixed/replaced (calipers, spark plugs/wires, upper/lower intake mainfold gaskets, etc). The gas tank was replaced as well (plastic would have been nice - the last one rotted out). It still keeps rolling along though! I guess for the money, I can't complain.
