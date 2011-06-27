Used 1999 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews
Sable's been good to me
At 135K miles, I can't complain much, I have no major repairs at all. Proper maintenance is key. My pet peeve is the retraction of the rear seat belts. They were installed such that they need flipped over to be worn, and then get caught on retraction becuase the belt is twisted. This is a lack of attention to detail in the design & manufacturing process that should not exist. This car is still fun to drive.
Wish they still made it!
This is our 2nd Sable/Taurus wagon we use for work. Price includes tires, struts, brakes, alignment and used value. Easy loading stuff inside and out on roof rack. This is the Duratec 24 Valve so plenty power for on off highways, passing. Comfortable leather seats but prefer the newer CRV arrangement of our 2002 CRV. Has 180K and runs like a new one. Might need a tranny replacement but worth the investment since these 2 models seem to run forever. One of 3 family cars driven by one driver. Repairs and tire replacements have been what one would expect. NO major problems and Mahwah Ford has been great servicing it since Mercury dealers were killed off a few years ago. Recently had All American Ford do an oil change and check up and they said it is in fantastic shape and been very well maintained. Off to another great year in a great, safe, comfortable wagon. Wish they still made this model and hopefully will bring back something similar in the next few years. Practical, comfortable and reliable. Our 1986 would still be running if it weren't killed and broadsided but we both survived without much harm thankfully. Best car we ever owned!
Woody Goody
I always wanted a big wagon with wood paneling. But those 80's Fords were too old. But I also wanted a used car. So when I swa one of these on the road I wanted it. I didn't like the front of the Ford Tarus model, I liked the front of the Mercury, the turn signals being in the grille.(reminds me of an old 1960's Dodge Dart.)So, it was not too old, but not brand new, so I bought a white SL model. I then bought a roll of fake wood paneling, from Stripeman.com, and coustomized my wagon. (I loved the Brady Bunch wagon.)It was a bit pricey, but I loved the way my new wagon looked! Its a great family car, lots of room and versital, if you get one with a roof rack like I did.
sable review
It was fine, it could be more roomier. There are no cup holders in the back, not good you have kids. Otherwise I liked it. The car did very well on long trips. It has great power for passing on the highway.
A Car You Can't Live Without
I travel 45k miles per year, and trade every 18 months or so. I bought the Sable because the price was better than the Focus wagon I wanted...then discovered tons of comfort, awesome ride, amazing Mach audio system, space galore, a strong feeling of safety, and good looks. I'm looking forward to trading this for the '03 model!
