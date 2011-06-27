  1. Home
  2. Mercury
  3. Mercury Sable
  4. Used 1999 Mercury Sable
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1999 Mercury Sable Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Sable
Overview
See Sable Inventory
See Sable Inventory
See Sable Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG192019
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg17/26 mpg16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)256.0/384.0 mi.272.0/416.0 mi.256.0/384.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG192019
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5250 rpm145 hp @ 5250 rpm145 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front hip room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.9 in.36.6 in.36.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.2 in.56.3 in.56.3 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81 cu.ft.nono
Length199.1 in.199.8 in.199.8 in.
Curb weight3470 lbs.3302 lbs.3302 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.4 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.16.0 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.108.5 in.108.5 in.
Width73.0 in.73.0 in.73.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Clearcoat Metallic
  • Graphite Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Graphite
  • Prairie Tan
  • Prairie Tan
  • Medium Graphite
See Sable InventorySee Sable InventorySee Sable Inventory

Related Used 1999 Mercury Sable info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles