Used 1994 Mercury Sable Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Sable
5(0%)4(75%)3(0%)2(25%)1(0%)
3.5
4 reviews
DISAPPOINTED

No good, 05/31/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

HAS 83K PUT IN TRANSMISSION,RADIATOR,BRAKES IN 1 YEAR COST APPR. $2000.00. WILL NEVER BUY MERCURY AGAIN.

Tranny dipstick

mk, 08/08/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

After seeing many mechanics, I was told that Ford put out the word that the dipstick is in error. People should fill tranny up to level to where it says ADD on dipstick, as in "Do not ADD..." This requires 2-3 quarts beyond crosshairs on dipstick. Good luck. Yes, tranny and head went out around 75k.

Not a bad car but!!!!!!

Morris Towle, 07/21/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We bought this car used with 110,800 miles on it. We had trouble with the transmition shortly after purchase and found out that this is very common in the Taurus/Sable. They changed our fluid and filter and said to ALWAYS keep the fluid 1/2 to 1 quart OVER filled. The trans is still working strong at 169,000 miles. Other than We have only replaced the waterpump and the powersteering pump because it was getting very noisy but still worked. Had to have a faulty air bag wire traced and replaced $222.00. Biggest repair has been brakes. over $700 for a full 4 wheel job!

Stable Sable

ZMeek, 02/12/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car has been in the family since new, so I knew all of the history of it. It has always been fantastically reliable with minimal repairs in our 14 years of ownership. Got the head gasket fixed when the recall was announced so no problems there. Handles great, smooth ride, ok economy.

