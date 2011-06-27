Used 1993 Mercury Sable Sedan Consumer Reviews

One Hell of a motor 987K!! carman87015 , 01/02/2011 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I just got it and the motor still works after 987,645 miles well kinda I bought it off a person I know for $100 and after 3 yeres i still was cranking but did not start one was the fact that the battery was tost but we had jumper cables hooked up and it cranked and cranked and another was the Fact that it was SITTING for THREE YERES i mean what car can start right up after that long and i had no coolent...ya but the transmisson finely went. and to let uall know how it got those miles was going to arazona and back to new mexico and thrught snow too Report Abuse

What a mess!!! Bev , 02/18/2006 0 of 2 people found this review helpful Car was owned by a little old lady. Have had nothing but ongoing problems since day one. Brakes failed three times, check battery light on constantly and radiator started to leak within two months of purchase. Have brought it back numerous times to dealer/mechanic but I refuse to put any more of my hard earned money into this horrendous pile. Can't wait to dump it. Nothing but a horror show. Report Abuse

Road Car sailor , 03/18/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have 250,000 miles on odometer. Most hwy miles, 3.8 engine. Best snow car ever driven. Must have best tires. Add Stop-Leak to radiator asap, as radiator and head gaskets prone to leak (expensive stuff). Always change trans fluid every 25,000. Good car, I always look back after I park it. Comfortable seats and ride. Very good suspension with after-market shocks. Report Abuse

Ford has no integrity! Merc Owner Regretted , 05/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The Sable has actually good body design. The 3.8L engine is surprisingly responsive. The problem is integrity. Experienced all the problems this model is well known for: blown engine gasket (replaced with a re-manufactured engine), airconditioner, radiator leak @ 33,000 miles (replaced), electrical malfunctions. Called Ford several times to ask for help, but Ford refused despite admitting having many calls and recalls. Many of the problems are well known. Maybe, Ford is having its problems now because it lacks sufficient accountability for its bad design. Report Abuse