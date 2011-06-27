Used 1997 Mercury Mystique Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(50%)4(33%)3(8%)2(0%)1(9%)
4.2
12 reviews
Not too bad if u dont count all recalls.

Cody5530, 08/14/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Overall a decent car, but the recalls are driving me crazy, plus the window switches have gone out and belts need replacing.

Dont Listen To the Negatives People

Kevin Landy, 12/17/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I CAN HONESTLY SAY THAT THIS VEHICLE IS OVERALL WONDERFUL. MY MYSTIQUE IS IN PEARL WHITE WITH A KEYLESS ENTRY, SUNROOF, ALL POWER OPTIONS, AND IS EQUIPPED WITHT HE SPREE PACKAGE. I BELIEVE THAT THIS 4CYL IS ONE OF THE MOST TOUGHEST 4 BANGERS AROUND ESPCIALLY HAVIN A DOHC INSTEAD OF A SHOC. PASSING MANUEVERS ARE NOT BAD, THROTTLE RESPONSE IS SATISFYING, GAS MILEAGE IS VERY GOOD, AN HAS ONE OF THE SMOOTHEST RIDES A 4 BANGER CAN OFFER. BELIEVE ME PEOPLE I KNOW MY VEHICLES AND IM TELLIN YA IF YOUR LOOK FOR A REAL NICE CAR, BEAUTIFUL FEATURE,HAS GOOD POWER, GOOD GAS MILEAGE, AND GREAT RELIABILITY. THE MYSTIQUE IS FOR U.

Thought it was a good buy

EPierce, 02/15/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought used with 50,000 miles. Looked to be in goods shape. In less than a year had to replace the water pump (plastic impeller broke in two), power steering pump, puller idler arm, and some vacuum hoses. Now transmission is making noises and idle problem has cropped up that no one can find. Not my idea of reliability. Have cars with double the mileage with less problems.

Grew up with one.

eddieallen, 08/07/2013
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

My mom bought our car in 2008, it's always been there for us and it always starts up. We've driven it to Florida, New Jersey, and Cali before. We live in NY. It gets excellent gas mileage and is really sporty for a 4 door. My mom got a new car and it's mine now it's my first car and I've been rocking it for 1 1/2 years. The only things we've had to replace is the blinker light in the rear back. We have the Spree model and its a great model. It's always there for me and has never stalled. I'm 6' 2" and I fit in it comfortably. I just don't like the outside look of it besides that its my baby.

MyCarReview

Tay, 05/24/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a nice car. It drives smooth and is very reliable. It has great mileage.

