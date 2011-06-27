Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer SUV Consumer Reviews
Super Nice SUV
Have owned this '07 Mountaineer Premier for just two weeks (and 600 miles) but it's already an irreplaceable member of the household. We like just about everything about the Mountaineer. Looks great (love the color - White Chocolate paint with two-tone tan leather interior - as well as the overall style) plus it's very comfortable to drive and extremely stable on the road. We also like the fact that the 3rd row seats fold down flat into the floor at the touch of a button and will accommodate two full-grown adults in at least semi-comfort. We are very happy with our purchase. A great vehicle that I'm sure we will enjoy for many years to come.
Member of the Family
We have had our Mountaineer since the middle of 2008. We could not be more satisfied. I have utilized every feature and function of this vehicle. Including the roof rack, Class II hitch, AWD, cargo area, child seating, etc., etc. We have 3 children all of which are able to fit in the second row, leaving the rear cargo area available. The stereo is strong, the power is sufficient, the gas mileage is fair for an SUV, it easily tows my boat, powers thru 12" of snow, is smooth on the highway, and is a joy to drive. Although our V-6 is far from a performance engine I find that is provides all the pep I need and is relatively quiet considering the size of the vehicle.
Twice the pleasure
This is my second mountaineer and I do tend to agree with most that my 2002 was better built, the engine was more powerful (v8) yet the fuel economy was good for such a big suv. With that said, I also love my 2007. I have done nothing but oil changes (66,000) and never had any kind of work on it. I have five kids of my own and also use it for work transporting kids and the interior (leather) cleans easily. No problems with any plastic parts inside its actually pretty solid.
2007 V6 Mountianeer
I've had this vehicle for about a week and I am very pleased with it. My wife and I are expecting soon and feel that this vehicle will be more than enough. It has a smooth, quiet ride. Overall, we are very happy with this vehicle and would recommend it to anyone.
2007 Mercury Mountaineer Premier V8 AWD
The Mercury Mountaineer is a great suv the ride and handling is excellent the V8 power is superb and the comfort is great and from what i can see the leather and other interior materials are great quality and the navigation system is cool and the power moon roof and the Sirius Satellite Radio are awesome and the rear parking sensors come in handy when parallel parking and i am just really happy with my Mountaineer its been great so far not a problem and everything on it works great and its a great price for what you get mine was only $38,500 and the Honda Pilot with all the same equipment was over $40,000 so i got a great vehicle and a great deal i highly recommend the Mercury Mountaineer V8 ..
