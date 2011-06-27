Used 2007 Mercury Mountaineer SUV Consumer Reviews

Super Nice SUV Mike Philpott , 12/17/2006 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Have owned this '07 Mountaineer Premier for just two weeks (and 600 miles) but it's already an irreplaceable member of the household. We like just about everything about the Mountaineer. Looks great (love the color - White Chocolate paint with two-tone tan leather interior - as well as the overall style) plus it's very comfortable to drive and extremely stable on the road. We also like the fact that the 3rd row seats fold down flat into the floor at the touch of a button and will accommodate two full-grown adults in at least semi-comfort. We are very happy with our purchase. A great vehicle that I'm sure we will enjoy for many years to come. Report Abuse

Member of the Family 4010diesel , 07/01/2011 10 of 10 people found this review helpful We have had our Mountaineer since the middle of 2008. We could not be more satisfied. I have utilized every feature and function of this vehicle. Including the roof rack, Class II hitch, AWD, cargo area, child seating, etc., etc. We have 3 children all of which are able to fit in the second row, leaving the rear cargo area available. The stereo is strong, the power is sufficient, the gas mileage is fair for an SUV, it easily tows my boat, powers thru 12" of snow, is smooth on the highway, and is a joy to drive. Although our V-6 is far from a performance engine I find that is provides all the pep I need and is relatively quiet considering the size of the vehicle.

Twice the pleasure Hillary , 09/13/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is my second mountaineer and I do tend to agree with most that my 2002 was better built, the engine was more powerful (v8) yet the fuel economy was good for such a big suv. With that said, I also love my 2007. I have done nothing but oil changes (66,000) and never had any kind of work on it. I have five kids of my own and also use it for work transporting kids and the interior (leather) cleans easily. No problems with any plastic parts inside its actually pretty solid.

2007 V6 Mountianeer rmb181 , 11/29/2006 17 of 19 people found this review helpful I've had this vehicle for about a week and I am very pleased with it. My wife and I are expecting soon and feel that this vehicle will be more than enough. It has a smooth, quiet ride. Overall, we are very happy with this vehicle and would recommend it to anyone.