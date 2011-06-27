Used 1999 Mercury Mountaineer Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|14
|Transmission
|no
|no
|4-speed automatic
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|no
|no
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|14/18 mpg
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|294.0/399.0 mi.
|294.0/378.0 mi.
|273.0/357.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.0 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|21.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|15
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|240 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|280 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.0 l
|4.0 l
|5.0 l
|Horsepower
|210 hp @ 5250 rpm
|210 hp @ 5250 rpm
|215 hp @ 4200 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.3 ft.
|37.3 ft.
|37.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Optional
|Optional
|Optional
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|39.9 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|52.3 in.
|52.3 in.
|52.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|51.6 in.
|51.6 in.
|51.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.8 in.
|35.8 in.
|35.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|70.5 in.
|70.3 in.
|70.3 in.
|Wheel base
|111.6 in.
|111.6 in.
|111.6 in.
|Length
|190.1 in.
|190.1 in.
|190.1 in.
|Width
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|70.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3876 lbs.
|4113 lbs.
|4113 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|no
|no
|41.4 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
