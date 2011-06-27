Used 2007 Mercury Monterey Minivan Consumer Reviews

Mercury Monterey Luxury Nathan , 12/01/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My Mercury Monterey is excellent the ride and handling is super and the V6 Power is really great for passing or just getting up to speed The exterior style is sporty and classy and the interior is really nice i love the wood/leather steering wheel with audio controls everything works perfectly and there is plenty of passenger and cargo room the only thing i wish this van had that it doesn't is a NAV System and Satellite Radio But the thing i am most happy with is the comfortable smooth quiet ride and superb handling its awesome it really hugs the curbs and the dual climate control is there to make sure everyone is always comfortable I highly Recommend the Sporty yet Elegant Mercury Monterey.. Report Abuse

Greatest Van Out There Mark , 07/07/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Ever since i purchased my 07 Monterey the more i drive it the more i love it because it handles extremely well and the ride is very quiet and smooth and the 4.2L V6 Engine is very powerful and can get up to 70 in just a few seconds and the interior is extremly roomy and comfortable and has tons of cargo room when the rear seats are folded down and everything is all power the rear doors are power the liftgate and the seats are dual power and the Montereys design inside and out is extremly classy and the quality of the materials are top of the line and the wood trim in the dash and chrome door handles and locks really set off the interior well as the wood in the steering wheel i love this van.. Report Abuse

The Luxurious Mercury Monterey Scott , 10/10/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Let me begin by telling you that the Mercury Monterey is without a doubt the best minivan on the market seeing how it comes with a standard 4.2L V6 (BIGGEST IN A MINIVAN)And standard leather seating and dual climate control and the wood/leather steering wheel and it has every available option offered by Mercury and the great looking norsea blue paint and 17" rims make this van really stand out above the others and with the extremly smooth quiet ride i want to know why this is not the best selling van because the quality and reliablity is awesome. sure the price is high but its worth it because this is the best looking van inside and out and the only thing i dont is that i dont have 2 of them . Report Abuse