Used 2006 Mercury Montego Sedan Consumer Reviews

I like my 2006 Mercury Montego Premier oleander1 , 11/15/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I recently bought a 2006 Mercury Montego. I am a senior lady and was on my own as far as finding a car and doing my own research. I used this website often. I drove 8 cars. The Mercury was the first car I drove and after considering all the others, it is the car I bought. I am no expert, but I do know quality and recognize performance in cars. This car is a lovely car. Good looking, big comfy interior, a heavy weight which drives and feels good. Corners great. You could live in the trunk. On the downside, undersized engine and some peculiar gadget arrangements inside. But overall, a wonderful buy. If you find one with low miles, buy it.

A fine automobile MANNY , 07/30/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful Having owned 7 Mercurys in the past 18 years I am impressed by the constant quality and reliability of the marque. The 2006 Montego, although not an impressive looking style, is right up there with most vehicles in its class. The comfort is absolutely superb for both driver and passengers. The roominess is superior to most cars, even those costing thousands more. Tall seating is almost as good as most SUVs.

Great car Daryl Wright , 07/20/2016 Premier 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl CVT) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I still have this car and it only has about 88,000 miles on it now. I plan on keeping it for quite some time to come. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Maintenance free GREAT CAR , 10/26/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have had my montego for 5 years and have 145,000 miles on it. I have had no trouble with this car. I hoping to keep it this car for 4 more years and give it to my daughter.