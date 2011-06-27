Used 2007 Mercury Milan Sedan Consumer Reviews
Milan I4 Automatic
Love this car. I selected the Milan over Fusion (Milan has a better looking interior and exterior), G6 and Accord (Milan has better seating position of short drivers like my wife) before making purchasing decision. Drove this car almost 1000 mile to SC after owning it for a month. Ride was smooth and quiet. Must have the most trunk space of mid-sized sedans. Fuel economy is good, but not great for a 4 cylinder. Does have a 17.5 gallon tank that provides an incredible driving range. What amazes me is that you see so few on the road given our experience.
2007 Milan I4 Auto
What a pleasant surprise. Roomy, even for me at 6'5". Feels like a much bigger car. Quiet and responsive, smooth shifting and all for $18,000. Way to go Ford!
7800 Miles and no complaints and a few t
I now have 7800 mile on the car since September and I am pleased as can be. With an average speed of 50+ miles per hour I am averaging 24.5 miles to the gallon, better than I anticipated. Nothing on the car has failed to function perfectly every time. I discovered the car does have an exterior temperature display: there is a little button on the climate control that says EXT. Push that and you have outside temperature displayed instead of the set point of the climate control. If you adjust the temperature setting, it switches back to exterior temp as soon as you are done. Nicely done but it could be a little easier to find and the owners manual could spell it out a little better
I love this car
I traded in my 2000 Nissan Maxima for the Milan. I have had the car for a little over a week and am really impressed with the quality and tight feel. It is quiet and very comfortable. It runs smoothly and I am looking forward to the winter snows to feel the improved control with AWD.In a few years,I plan on handing this car over to my teenage son who loves to snowboard. I feel comfortable that I will be giving him a safe car.
Excellent refined automobile
Great acceleration for a 4 cylinder engine. Styling is very impressive, looks better than vehicles that cost a lot more. Interior is very comfortable. Premier model has lots of desired extras. Handling is superb! Very good gas mileage. Ford/Mercury has a real winner here!
