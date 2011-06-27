Lexus Hybrids for Sale

Make | Model | Year

Any Model CT 200h ES 250 ES 300 ES 300h ES 330 ES 350 GS 200t GS 300 GS 350 GS 400 GS 430 GS 450h GS 460 GS F GX 460 GX 470 HS 250h IS 200t IS 250 IS 250 C IS 300 IS 350 IS 350 C IS F LC 500 LC 500 Convertible LC 500h LFA LS 400 LS 430 LS 460 LS 500 LS 500h LS 600h L LX 450 LX 470 LX 570 NX 200t NX 300 NX 300h RC 200t RC 300 RC 350 RC F RX 300 RX 330 RX 350 RX 350L RX 400h RX 450h RX 450hL SC 300 SC 400 SC 430 UX 200 UX 250h