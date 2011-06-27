Lexus Hybrids for Sale

  • $40,780
    $683/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT Ultra White41/38 City/Highway MPG Price includes $17,104 of dealer added accessories.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHR9JBH1L2020075
    Stock: L2020075
    Listed since: 11-21-2019

  • $40,865
    $687/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT Nebula Gray Pearl41/38 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2500 - Lexus Cash. Exp. 08/31/2020

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHR9JBH7L2027970
    Stock: L2027970
    Listed since: 04-17-2020

  • $42,165
    $710/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT Nebula Gray Pearl41/38 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2500 - Lexus Cash. Exp. 08/31/2020

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHR9JBH8L2024916
    Stock: L2024916
    Listed since: 02-17-2020

  • $39,345
    $661/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus UX 250h Base

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Lexus UX 250h Base Caviar41/38 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2500 - Lexus Cash. Exp. 08/31/2020

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus UX 250h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHP9JBH9L2030098
    Stock: L2030098
    Listed since: 05-22-2020

  • $39,065
    $656/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus UX 250h Base

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Lexus UX 250h Base Caviar41/38 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2500 - Lexus Cash. Exp. 08/31/2020

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus UX 250h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHP9JBH4L2022989
    Stock: L2022989
    Listed since: 01-13-2020

  • $39,065
    $658/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus UX 250h Base

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Lexus UX 250h Base Nebula Gray Pearl41/38 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2500 - Lexus Cash. Exp. 08/31/2020

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus UX 250h with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHP9JBH9L2030103
    Stock: L2030103
    Listed since: 05-29-2020

  • $40,365
    $680/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus UX 250h Base

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Lexus UX 250h Base Silver41/38 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2500 - Lexus Cash. Exp. 08/31/2020

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus UX 250h with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHP9JBH6L2028972
    Stock: L2028972
    Listed since: 04-30-2020

  • $51,485
    $822/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    44 Combined MPG (43 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 58AE21B13LU008588
    Stock: LU008588
    Listed since: 02-14-2020

  • $56,045
    $916/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Lexus RX 450h F Sport Atomic Silver31/28 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $3000 - Lexus Cash. Exp. 08/31/2020

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus RX 450h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    30 Combined MPG (31 City/28 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 2T2SGMDA7LC054352
    Stock: LC054352
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • New Listing
    $51,630
    $823/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    44 Combined MPG (43 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 58AE21B17LU011235
    Stock: LU011235
    Listed since: 08-17-2020

  • New Listing
    $49,570
    $788/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus ES 300h Base

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    44 Combined MPG (43 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 58AD21B1XLU011127
    Stock: LU011127
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • New Listing
    $51,485
    $821/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    44 Combined MPG (43 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 58AE21B17LU011073
    Stock: LU011073
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $40,865
    $685/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT Caviar41/38 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2500 - Lexus Cash. Exp. 08/31/2020

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHR9JBH6L2025756
    Stock: L2025756
    Listed since: 02-28-2020

  • $40,865
    $687/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT Nebula Gray Pearl41/38 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2500 - Lexus Cash. Exp. 08/31/2020

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHR9JBH9L2028991
    Stock: L2028991
    Listed since: 05-05-2020

  • $40,865
    $685/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT Caviar41/38 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2500 - Lexus Cash. Exp. 08/31/2020

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHR9JBH7L2026155
    Stock: L2026155
    Listed since: 03-06-2020

  • $41,060
    $689/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT Atomic Silver41/38 City/Highway MPG Price includes: $2500 - Lexus Cash. Exp. 08/31/2020

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus UX 250h F SPORT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    39 Combined MPG (41 City/38 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: JTHR9JBH4L2023617
    Stock: L2023617
    Listed since: 01-23-2020

  • New Listing
    $49,425
    $782/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus ES 300h Base

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus ES 300h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    44 Combined MPG (43 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 58AD21B16LU011092
    Stock: LU011092
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $51,125
    $815/mo est. loan

    2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury

    Exterior
    Interior
    18 miles away
    Home delivery*

    Ourisman Lexus of Rockville - Rockville / Maryland

    Located 18 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Features and Specs:

    Description: New 2020 Lexus ES 300h Luxury with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 4-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    44 Combined MPG (43 City/44 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 58AE21B12LU008517
    Stock: LU008517
    Listed since: 02-14-2020

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.