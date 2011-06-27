Lexus Hybrids for Sale Near Me
281 listings
Applied Filters
Within 25 miles
Search radius
Make | Model | Year
20062020
Year(s)
Condition
Price and Payment
$5K$65K
Price
Rating
Mileage
0100K+
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Fuel Economy
1545
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Vehicle Listing Details
View OffersAd2020 Lexus UX 250hSpecial offers availableView OffersLexus.com
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.