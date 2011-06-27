  1. Home
Used 2006 Mercury Mariner Hybrid Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG27
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG27
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque124 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Front track61.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity65.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3787 lbs.
Gross weight4707 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place27.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22.0 degrees
Maximum payload920 lbs.
Angle of departure29.0 degrees
Length174.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Charcoal Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Satellite Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vivid Red Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Pebble, premium leather
  • Pebble, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
