Used 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis Sedan Consumer Reviews

Old school RMO , 01/01/2016 LS Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Great Value. Resale value is low but that is good for buyers looking for dependable transportation. Electronic temperature controls can be expensive to fix. Great car for the money. This thing is just as comfortable as when it was new, runs just as smoothly as well. I'll take another one. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my car artg1954 , 03/26/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I just bought this car its a 2004 and only had 53400 for miles. The car looks and drives like new and should it was a one owner bought in Florida and came here to new England in 2010. I have worked with cars all my life and this is one of the best to own. Report Abuse

True Blue American Icon 0rnery , 06/02/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Full frame, V8 Rear Wheel Drive. The only configuration I'll ever own. Been driving Grand Marquis' and Town Cars for over thirty years, and that will be the same till I die. I work on my own cars and have never purchased new. These cars are rugged, reliable and cheap & easy to fix. That's why police departments, taxi companies and rental agencies chose this platform. Just bought this 2004 Ultimate sixteen months ago with 80K on it, and have not been disappointed. Got a documented 28MPG on a recent 600 mile trip. No doubt it will hold up like all my past FOMOCO cruisers. That means at least 15 more trouble free years in my possession. Batteries, tires and brakes are no "trouble". Report Abuse

Great gas mileage mcoll1 , 11/23/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Just finished a trip getting as much as 29.9 mpg on a tank of gas. Another tank full got 29.7 mpg. Overall, driving 2600 miles I averaged 27.5 mpg. The vehicle has been very reliable. Report Abuse