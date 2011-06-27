  1. Home
1993 Mercury Capri Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A new radio is introduced as the only change on the 1993 Capri.

Consumer reviews

4.6
13 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun, Fun, FUN!!!
neoncraig,07/10/2011
I have had the pleasure of having a rare in My life. That would be the "Special" '93 Capri that I have dubbed a Sheep in Wolfs clothing. '93 was the year Mercury decided a good idea would be dress a base like Turbo and see if anybody noticed, As a pure Fun ride this car is ahead of it's time. If it were to be released today it think it would be neck and neck with it's rear wheel drive cousin The Mazda MX-5. Performance is great!!! The results of neglect were easily corrected with standard and available parts. The A/c still works and was part of the XR@ upgrade as was the working, at 20mph cruise control. Mileage has been between 18 and 24 MPH depending on type. Do I recomend this??? Oh YEAH!
One Fun Car
Jim,10/14/2008
The Mercury Capri XR2 is a quick, nimble, and most of all a fun car to drive! A major up and down side to the Capri is that there is/was not many of them on the road so finding parts can be a problem. After 150,000 miles the engine, transmission, and turbo are still in great shape! (Although the clutch was replaced at 135,000 Miles) Watch for cracked or distorted rear windows on the soft top as they can be expensive to replace. Some electrical system problems can arise (Blower motor, MAF, headlight motors) Rubber gear shift linkages are prone to wear at or around 100,000 miles. (5 speed) Keep in mind that this is a sports car with McPherson strut up front and it will ride like a tank!
Awesome Car
Cole,09/12/2010
This car is amazing. It is not only my first car but the first time I ever drove a stick. This car is a bit delicate but that comes with it being so light weight. If you treat it well it will also treat you well. It doesn't accelerate very quickly but unless you're planning on racing that really shouldn't be an issue. All in all it's an amazing car.
Fun Hey, it's a convertible
barry,10/14/2010
The best is putting the top down and going around the twisty back roads. We live in central PA and it's fun driving the back windy roads. Sometimes I would like more power but I have the normally aspirated engine. We paid $3,000 for it. It's not perfect but when the top is down with my wife and I driving a nice road - Heaven
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Mercury Capri Overview

The Used 1993 Mercury Capri is offered in the following submodels: Capri Convertible. Available styles include XR2 Turbo 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Convertible.

