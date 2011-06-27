I have had the pleasure of having a rare in My life. That would be the "Special" '93 Capri that I have dubbed a Sheep in Wolfs clothing. '93 was the year Mercury decided a good idea would be dress a base like Turbo and see if anybody noticed, As a pure Fun ride this car is ahead of it's time. If it were to be released today it think it would be neck and neck with it's rear wheel drive cousin The Mazda MX-5. Performance is great!!! The results of neglect were easily corrected with standard and available parts. The A/c still works and was part of the XR@ upgrade as was the working, at 20mph cruise control. Mileage has been between 18 and 24 MPH depending on type. Do I recomend this??? Oh YEAH!

