2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel Consumer Reviews

2500 170" WB Crew w/High Roof 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)

I work for FedEx Express and we have a 2019 version in our fleet, I hate taking the route it is on because I always get stuck with this stupid van, it is an utmost displeasure to drive. Every time you press down the pedal you can count on it sitting still for at least a second and a half to two seconds before it starts to accelerate, there's no consistency either, so it's a big gamble pulling out into traffic when it's busy. There's no in-between on acceleration either, this thing either rolls along at 2mph or thinks you are giving it the beans, you try for an easy acceleration and it will just sit there while the person behind you is on their brakes thinking you're a giant a-hole for driving so slow. Once you get to speed this thing always hunts around for gears. I am trying to drive in bad traffic and I have to deal with this thing jerking and shaking me around to boot, you can imagine how happy this makes me. Getting in and out of this thing sucks too. I am usually running in and out of this thing all day delivering and after I leave the vehicle it might lock the doors on me or it might not. If I come back and hit the unlock button once it usually won't unlock the doors so I have to lock it and then unlock it to get the locks to open. The buttons on the fob don't work consistently enough to make this an easy step so most of the time I am screwing with the locks for 10 or fifteen seconds every time I enter the vehicle. I enter this vehicle over 100 times a day, you can imagine how frustrating this gets. Starting this thing can also be a huge pain. Most of the time it works, but every so often it will ask me to put the key in the designated spot shown in the manual. I usually hit the locks and it will do the trick, but I hate having to do this when I am trying to get somewhere fast. Sometimes everything will be fine and the ignition will not start after holding down the button but will turn on after I have turned the vehicle off momentarily. After you get it the start and you put it into drive, you have to pull the ebrake button to get the parking brake to disengage. The older sprinters have a lever and it's great, it takes one second to disengage the parking brake. You have to wait like three seconds for this thing to disengage because there's a complex hydraulic brake that has to disengage. It's like catching your shirt on something as you are running. Driving this thing on the highway can be scary sometimes because it tries to correct your steering while changing lanes. I've had it abruptly turn on me while I made a VERY gradual maneuver, the beginning of my merge was exactly the way I intended but halfway through it must have thought I was loosing control because it sharply completed the merge. I hate it when technology is engineered to take control of the vehicle, I NEED TO BE IN CONTROL. The technology is over the top, I just want something I can get around in without having to hop, skip, do a little jig, and say the magic word to drive the vehicle a block down the road and repeat the process 100 times a day. If I wasn't a delivery driver and I needed to purchase a vehicle like this for myself, I'd get an Ford Econoline or something similar. Something with a key. Something that wouldn't cost an arm and a leg to repair. I have no idea why Express is still buying these, they are losing so much money on time spent operating them. Maybe the one we have is a lemon, go out and drive though, it might be right up your alley.