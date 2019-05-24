2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel
What’s new
- The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is new for 2019
- Updated engines, new interior tech and fresh styling
- Part of the third Sprinter generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Excellent interior space with a true walk-through cabin
- Offers hundreds of passenger and cargo configurations and features
- Pretty maneuverable for its size
- High-class and high-tech interior is uncommon among vans
- Typically costs more than rival full-size vans
Which Sprinter does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
New for 2019, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a cargo/passenger van with some of the most modern tech available today and all of the utility that you could ask for in a big, boxy rig.
While Mercedes says the Sprinter is redesigned, it's been changed a bit in appearance, but it's mostly the same underneath. And that's a good thing. Sure, it gets new headlights and taillights, but the optional turbodiesel engine is still available and still provides enough power for respectable towing and hauling capability. Inside, the all-new Sprinter gets Mercedes' newest infotainment system, Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX), which has easy voice prompt controls and stunningly crisp graphics rendered on either a 7-inch or a 10.25-inch display.
As you'd expect from a top-notch van, there is a multitude of sizes and configurations to choose from. The Sprinter comes in four sizes, with three roof heights, two engines (including a fuel-efficient four-cylinder and a diesel-powered version) and three configurations available. You can have it with maximum cargo capacity or maximum passenger seating — whatever you need for your chauffeur business, your plumbing business, your adventure van, or your shuttle to and from the airport. This refined and classy vehicle offers all sorts of utility, and it truly outshines most other vans.
Everything else in its class is mostly utilitarian but not as nice on the inside. The Ford Transit is top-notch in most categories, but it doesn't reach the upscale levels that the Mercedes does. More robust vans such as the Chevrolet Express beat the Sprinter for towing capability but not for styles and variants. If you want the best van the market has to offer, go for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter models
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is a full-size van available in cargo, passenger and crew configurations. The cargo van features two seats and a large cargo bay, while the crew van adds a three-place bench for five-passenger seating. The passenger van can carry up to 15 passengers. All vans come in 144-inch and 170-inch wheelbase lengths, and the longer-wheelbase versions are also available in extra-long cargo and crew configurations. A high roof is standard on passenger and crew configurations, while the cargo can be had with either a standard roof or a high roof. Sprinters are divided into regular 1500 and 2500 models and heavy-duty 3500 and 4500 models.
The standard engine on 1500 and 2500 models is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (188 horsepower, 258 lb-ft of torque) paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Optional on 2500 models and standard on 3500 and 4500 models is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 (188 horsepower, 325 lb-ft of torque) paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment on the cargo van includes 16-inch steel wheels, a passenger-side sliding rear door, a metal cargo floor, 270-degree-opening rear doors, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a rearview camera, and a sound system with two USB ports. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while four-wheel drive is optional.
The crew van (available 2500-and-up configurations) gets the same standard equipment but adds a second-row bench seat and adjacent side windows. The passenger van (available in 1500 and 2500 configurations) is similar, but it features three rows of rear seats, rear interior trim and tinted rear windows.
The options list is lengthy, but it includes items such as 16-inch alloy wheels, a driver-side sliding rear door, a heavy-duty suspension, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and a 360-degree parking camera.
Mercedes also offers LED headlights, a heated windshield, heated power mirrors, a rear cabin heater, upgraded front seats, heated front seats, a navigation system, and the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system with either a 7- or a 10.25-inch touchscreen.
Cargo and crew vans can be equipped with driver-compartment partitions, a roof fan, a fixed rear sunroof, roof rails, and various interior storage options. The passenger van can be equipped with rear air conditioning. Many of these optional items are available within packages as well.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Waited for 2019, happy I did. A few warranty items taken care of by dealership. January got gelled up at -30. Lesson learned-only #1 diesel and additive to prevent. Dealership covered my $1500 bill!! Seems reliable and safe for the miles I put on in 4 different states for my business. Note: seems much different than all the Mercedes sedans that I have owned. I shouldn't compare. Attention to details in chassis panel gaps, wavyness of panels, just doesn't seem "perfect". Yes, plenty of power, but that decreases mpg. It's there when needed. 18-26 mph on v6 diesel. High profile is challenging on windy days, but it has a safety slow down feature that prevents tipping. Overall, 10 months in I'm satisfied. Would recommend.
I work for FedEx Express and we have a 2019 version in our fleet, I hate taking the route it is on because I always get stuck with this stupid van, it is an utmost displeasure to drive. Every time you press down the pedal you can count on it sitting still for at least a second and a half to two seconds before it starts to accelerate, there's no consistency either, so it's a big gamble pulling out into traffic when it's busy. There's no in-between on acceleration either, this thing either rolls along at 2mph or thinks you are giving it the beans, you try for an easy acceleration and it will just sit there while the person behind you is on their brakes thinking you're a giant a-hole for driving so slow. Once you get to speed this thing always hunts around for gears. I am trying to drive in bad traffic and I have to deal with this thing jerking and shaking me around to boot, you can imagine how happy this makes me. Getting in and out of this thing sucks too. I am usually running in and out of this thing all day delivering and after I leave the vehicle it might lock the doors on me or it might not. If I come back and hit the unlock button once it usually won't unlock the doors so I have to lock it and then unlock it to get the locks to open. The buttons on the fob don't work consistently enough to make this an easy step so most of the time I am screwing with the locks for 10 or fifteen seconds every time I enter the vehicle. I enter this vehicle over 100 times a day, you can imagine how frustrating this gets. Starting this thing can also be a huge pain. Most of the time it works, but every so often it will ask me to put the key in the designated spot shown in the manual. I usually hit the locks and it will do the trick, but I hate having to do this when I am trying to get somewhere fast. Sometimes everything will be fine and the ignition will not start after holding down the button but will turn on after I have turned the vehicle off momentarily. After you get it the start and you put it into drive, you have to pull the ebrake button to get the parking brake to disengage. The older sprinters have a lever and it's great, it takes one second to disengage the parking brake. You have to wait like three seconds for this thing to disengage because there's a complex hydraulic brake that has to disengage. It's like catching your shirt on something as you are running. Driving this thing on the highway can be scary sometimes because it tries to correct your steering while changing lanes. I've had it abruptly turn on me while I made a VERY gradual maneuver, the beginning of my merge was exactly the way I intended but halfway through it must have thought I was loosing control because it sharply completed the merge. I hate it when technology is engineered to take control of the vehicle, I NEED TO BE IN CONTROL. The technology is over the top, I just want something I can get around in without having to hop, skip, do a little jig, and say the magic word to drive the vehicle a block down the road and repeat the process 100 times a day. If I wasn't a delivery driver and I needed to purchase a vehicle like this for myself, I'd get an Ford Econoline or something similar. Something with a key. Something that wouldn't cost an arm and a leg to repair. I have no idea why Express is still buying these, they are losing so much money on time spent operating them. Maybe the one we have is a lemon, go out and drive though, it might be right up your alley.
I had a 14 (lemon) and 15 (rear air issues). The 12 passenger option is gone for the 170. It is now a 15 pax. Would have preferred the 12 version so i could get more cargo room, but with 10 grandkids now, the 15 pax is probably better. Maintenance cost can be scary but I prebought this time. The interior redesign is outstanding. The driver and front passenger upgraded seats are worth it. GREAT THIGH SUPPORT. The engine is okay with the 7 speed and has better acceleration than previous version. The absence of the 4 cylinder this year is disappointing. On the 2015 with the 4cyl i got mid 20s sometimes. I got around 18 mpg on the road with the 2019. Hoping for low 20s when broken in more. Rear redesign for seats is great as well. I am hoping no rear issues like previous generation. Got rid of 2018 Transit 350 HD. Ford wouldn’t fix issues with van and wouldn’t buy back. Mercedes is well worth the extra cost over Ford. Steer clear of other makes. The Sprinter is the way to go. One drawback this year are color choices and options. Factory basically put out two colors Jet Black or Arctic White and two options packages 67K or 58K. Go for the higher optioned one it is worth it.
On my second sprinter, both 3500 dual rear cab and chassis with a service body, the first unit had multiple minor issues and then at 100k needed a catalytic converter and 3500 worth of work, the second unit needed a transmission at 55000, emissions work at 65000, and now 4400 worth of work to replace intake manifolds, the problem is very few places work on the mercedes and parts are expensive, I'm buying a ford transit now with the proven eco boost, I've had one for 3 years and has been a solid truck
Features & Specs
|2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
|MSRP
|$49,090
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
|2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
|MSRP
|$46,090
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
|2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
|MSRP
|$39,790
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
|2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A
|MSRP
|$53,890
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Sprinter safety features:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Keeps a set distance behind the car in front of you and brakes automatically when it slows down, adapting to traffic conditions.
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Monitors lane markings and sends visual and audible warnings if the driver drifts from the lane.
- Load-Adaptive Stability Control
- Factors in vehicle load and center of gravity and can brake individual wheels and reduce engine power to stabilize the van if wheelspin is detected.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. the competition
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. Ford Transit Van
Much like the Sprinter, the Ford Transit is available in several configurations. You can get it in two wheelbases, with three choices for roof height and three choices for overall length. The Transit also has impressive on-road manners and a low load floor for big cargo items. If you want more refinement and safety features, though, the Sprinter is probably the one to go with.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. Ram Promaster Cargo Van
The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is certainly one of the best vans that money can buy, but for many buyers the cost of entry is too high. If you want something with similar cargo capability, it might be worth looking at a less expensive van such as the Ram ProMaster. It's not particularly refined, but the ProMaster is available in a number of configurations and its boxy dimensions can help with loading of large items.
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vs. Mercedes-Benz Metris
If you're looking for a refined cargo van with good driving dynamics but you don't need all the utility that the Sprinter has to offer, there's its smaller brother, the Metris. The Metris is a class leader for small cargo vans with impressive interior dimensions and above-average towing and hauling capability for such a small rig.
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter:
- The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is new for 2019
- Updated engines, new interior tech and fresh styling
- Part of the third Sprinter generation introduced for 2019
Is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter reliable?
Is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
The least-expensive 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $39,790.
Other versions include:
- 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $49,090
- 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $46,090
- 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $39,790
- 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,890
- 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $48,990
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $44,990
- 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $56,890
- 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,590
- 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $51,390
- 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $56,790
- 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $48,390
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $49,590
- 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,690
- 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $61,490
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $46,790
- 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $51,590
- 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $44,790
- 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $47,290
- 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $55,690
- 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $47,590
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $51,390
- 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $49,090
- 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $58,490
- 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,190
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $57,390
- 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $50,690
- 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,690
- 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $44,390
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $52,790
- 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $59,190
- 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $46,390
- 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $54,590
- 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) which starts at $53,390
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz Sprinter?
More about the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel Overview
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel is offered in the following styles: 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 170" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 3500XD 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 4500 144" WB Cargo 3dr Van DRW (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), 2500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A), and 4500 170" WB Cargo 3dr Ext Van DRW w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A).
What do people think of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sprinter Diesel 3.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sprinter Diesel.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sprinter Diesel featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2500 170" WB Crew, 2500 144" WB Crew, 2500 144" WB Cargo, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel?
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,185. The average price paid for a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $7,582 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $7,582 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $42,603.
The average savings for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 15.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Passenger 3dr Van w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A)
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $55,085. The average price paid for a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is trending $6,293 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,293 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,792.
The average savings for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) is 11.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel 2500 144" WB Crew 3dr Van 4WD w/High Roof (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 7A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesels are available in my area?
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel Listings and Inventory
There are currently 16 new 2019 [object Object] Sprinter Diesels listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $50,685 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Sprinter Diesel for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel Sprinter Diesel you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,060.
Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,089.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel and all available trim types: 4500 170" WB Cargo, 3500 170" WB Cargo, 3500XD 170" WB Crew, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Related 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Diesel info
