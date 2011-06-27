  1. Home
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2007 SLK-Class
5(76%)4(4%)3(12%)2(8%)1(0%)
4.5
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Too many +'s not to buy over Boxster

Larry, 09/14/2007
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

I traded in an 06 Audi A-4 Convert, 1.8T. I hated the turbo and paying prem fuel for 170 hp. My previous car was a '99 Boxster and I loved it, but it became a maint nightmare ($3200in 4 mons.) I was on verge of buying a new Boxster and decided to test-drive the SK (I had already driven Z-4, 350zx, S2000, TT, etc). I got a great deal ($6k off msrp) on SLK & 100% sure of decision. Boxster has great style but doesnt't have 7 spd automatic, hardtop convert, heated 'scarf', etc.

Sport and Luxury!

Jane, 01/25/2007
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

Love this car! I commute 150 miles daily so fun and comfort is key. I wanted a sports car but with a smooth ride, manual transmission AND a luxurious interior. That combo is hard to find. But it's all in this car and more. It's very quick but has a creamy ride (makes my old Z4 feel like a tin can)and the shifting is very smooth. The airscarf is awesome. The HK stereo incredible. Love the nav, but I wonder if the DVD is outdated, it doesn't list some very popular restaurants in our area? The car (mine's black) is stunning with the top down. All this and I feel very safe in it too.

Blast to Drive

benzbythebay, 12/28/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I got tired of all the idiot lights coming on my BMW and bought one of these. I have had it 1 1/2 years and not a problem anywhere/anytime. Great acceleration and moves when you want it to in SF traffic. Car always gets looks and build/quality is excellent. You wont find cheap plastic or trim falling apart in this car. Also what I like best is the seat belt dosent rub no the leather (wear it out) BMW has this problem. Great handling car and 280 is enough power.

Awesome

so awesome, 01/22/2007
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I loved it the day I got it and still do today. The SLK is a slick car that handles excellent and is so much fun to drive. It is small inside and there isn't much room for anything but the bare essentials, but the trunk space is marginally larger than in the past. Lots of fun, everyone checks it out and if you're in a hurry you can put your foot into it and the car will fly. The traction control is very responsive and impressive, but the front end does not stick to the road when cornering at very high speeds.

Boss Benz

Anthony Wrencher, 02/27/2016
SLK280 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
11 of 14 people found this review helpful

fun-loving open-air roadster and a cozy, secure coupe. The dual personality comes courtesy of a hardtop roof that retracts with the touch of a button. As with its main competitor the BMW Z4, this ability to transform gives this small 2-seater a degree more practicality. Mercedes' compact convertible touts a plusher ride compared to its more dynamic BMW rival yet still offers a good blend of power and handling.If you want a premium roadster with a hardtop roof that protects against the elements and offers a supple ride that coddles on your daily commute, it's hard to beat the Mercedes SLK. The SLK look and feel more like the ultra-luxurious SL, Mercedes' entry-level roadster. The SLK-Class brought retractable hardtops into the mainstream when the roadster debuted in 1998, and it's still setting the pace. Such a setup delivers a delicious automotive duality: In less than 20 seconds, the SLK can transform from buttoned-down coupe to sun-seeking convertible.Want turn heads? Pull up in this!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
