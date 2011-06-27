Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG® Consumer Reviews
Funnest Car on the Planet
With the torque, the hp, the 7-speed automatic and the size, the car zips thru traffic like butter. Nothing else on the road like it. And when you're going 80 and press on the pedal? Torque is no different. Someone following me on the fwy watching me accelerate, even from high speeds, said afterward, "I love watching your car take off!" The amazing thing is the smoothness combined with the speed. It makes it seem like you're watching magic. The definition of power
SLK55AMG
When I was looking at cars I knew I wanted a convertible. While the cost and performance of the Corvette was interesting, you see a boat-load of Corvettes on the road and I wanted something a little different. It finally came down to a choice between the Lexus SC430 (great company/smooth quiet reliable car and also a hard-top convertable) vs. the SLK 55 AMG. If I had chosen using my head, I would have gone with the Lexus. The SLK had the performance and looks, but questionable reliability. My heart won the battle. So far I have not been disappointed.
Very Happy
I have owned C5& C6 Corvettes (in Europe). SLK55 is on par with them in performance. I selected the Corvette in Europe over the SLK because SLKs are limited to 155/176mph. On the Autoban performance in the left lane is the name of the game. Stateside the SLK retractable hard top is a plus to the SLR styling.
Just Awesome!
I traded in my 2003 Audi TT for a SLK 55AMG with all possible options, which I chose to buy over a 2006 SLK 350. This car is incredibly fast. The roar of the engine is music to enthusiasts' ears. The cockpit although somewhat "enclosing", is comfortable, well designed, built with nice materials, and complements the sport look of the exterior. The audio system is a blast. The air scarf, although unpractical for Florida, is very different amenity to have in your car. The exterior attracts lots of attention on the road and while parked. I prefer the top up. Acceleration is a thrill, and gas mileage is not that bad for 8 cylinders.
SLK55 AMG
I have throughly enjoyed my driving experience so far. It hugs the road and actually feels like a "real" sports car. I am not a Mercedes fan but this car won me over. I actually chose it over several other cars with much higher price tags. My one complaint is the awkward placement of the cup holders. Other than that, get the factory installed radar dectector, you're going to need it.
