Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK32 AMG® Consumer Reviews
AMG ballistic missile
The best all in one sports car ever made, it a great looking and quite coupe with the hard top up, a nice highway convertible with smooth air flow even at obscene speeds, easy to drive all day and moves a lot faster than the reviews (once it breaks in between 12 to 18K miles). It faster and less stressful to drive than the 911 I owned (with the rear engine) and more secure and solid feeling then the M3 I traded. I also enjoy not having every kid in a z-car or Mustang changing me on the highway like in the 911 and M.
Burgandy Mercedes with beig interior.
A girls car i have been told. But, since I am a female that statement does not bother me. I have had my car for about 2 years. I drive it as a weekend vehicle. I love the color and how it drives. the engine runs very smooth, no complaints. I am meticulous about it. I do not think I will ever get rid of it. It is a car that i can see having for years.
Great Fun Car!
Bought it used in 2006 and it had 13,000 miles. Now it has 20,000 miles. Changed the oil and filter myself and went with Castrol Full Synthetic instead of recommended Mobil 1 and it sounds good and seems to have better response. It's pretty fast and it zooms through traffic with no problem. Be sure to turn off the traction control if you want to hear some screaming tires, otherwise you'll just jerk in low speed. Mine seems to vibrate a little when in idle.
Great Performance car for daily use
The car had no problems upon delivery. I had only one minimal repair (a defective door contact for the interior light) after 24 000 miles of driving. Oil consumption was minimal. Acceleration is tremendous, the car handles very competently and the brakes are outstanding. The Xenon- lights are definitely worth the money. All this makes the car a lot of fun to drive, in particular in the summer. I have to use the car in the winter as well and I was surprised that it is drivable in snow as long as you treat the accelerator like a raw egg. I used Bridgestone Blizzak LM 22 tyres on AMG rims (tirerack.com) for the winter.
it is the best
it is a smooth car!
Sponsored cars related to the SLK-Class
Related Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK32 AMG® info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner