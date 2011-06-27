Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK32 AMG® Consumer Reviews

AMG ballistic missile Jef , 01/15/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful The best all in one sports car ever made, it a great looking and quite coupe with the hard top up, a nice highway convertible with smooth air flow even at obscene speeds, easy to drive all day and moves a lot faster than the reviews (once it breaks in between 12 to 18K miles). It faster and less stressful to drive than the 911 I owned (with the rear engine) and more secure and solid feeling then the M3 I traded. I also enjoy not having every kid in a z-car or Mustang changing me on the highway like in the 911 and M. Report Abuse

Burgandy Mercedes with beig interior. sayuri Ky , 07/24/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful A girls car i have been told. But, since I am a female that statement does not bother me. I have had my car for about 2 years. I drive it as a weekend vehicle. I love the color and how it drives. the engine runs very smooth, no complaints. I am meticulous about it. I do not think I will ever get rid of it. It is a car that i can see having for years.

Great Fun Car! horangin , 09/04/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought it used in 2006 and it had 13,000 miles. Now it has 20,000 miles. Changed the oil and filter myself and went with Castrol Full Synthetic instead of recommended Mobil 1 and it sounds good and seems to have better response. It's pretty fast and it zooms through traffic with no problem. Be sure to turn off the traction control if you want to hear some screaming tires, otherwise you'll just jerk in low speed. Mine seems to vibrate a little when in idle.

Great Performance car for daily use HStaudin , 06/15/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The car had no problems upon delivery. I had only one minimal repair (a defective door contact for the interior light) after 24 000 miles of driving. Oil consumption was minimal. Acceleration is tremendous, the car handles very competently and the brakes are outstanding. The Xenon- lights are definitely worth the money. All this makes the car a lot of fun to drive, in particular in the summer. I have to use the car in the winter as well and I was surprised that it is drivable in snow as long as you treat the accelerator like a raw egg. I used Bridgestone Blizzak LM 22 tyres on AMG rims (tirerack.com) for the winter.