Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG® Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 SL-Class
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Truly Superb

DR. AMDG, 05/09/2020
SL 63 AMG 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Traded a really nice SL550 for an SL63 AMG. Really enjoyed the SL550, but the SL63 is simply in a different league. Comfortable ride and luxury appointments still remain, but the AMG magic transforms this already stellar platform into something incredible. Too many superlatives to list, but suffice it to say that the SL63 AMG may be one of the best cars ever made. Frightening power (at any speed), a magnificent interior, refinement to a fault, and German/Mercedes/AMG (over)engineering are integral parts of this outrageous auto. And...664 lb/ft of torque!!! Drink the AMG Kool-Aid!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
