Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Awesome Roadster and worth every cent.
Make absolutely sure you get all paperwork from original owner(s) to prove all the required maintenance was done. MB goes overboard on required maintenance, however once the vehicle is out of OEM Warranty, find a good trusted ex-Mercedes Mechanic to take care of it. These cars easily run 200,000 miles with normal required maintenance and normally are not owned by Hot-Rodders like a Corvette. These things cost $108,375.00 new, and are generally purchased by wealthy businessmen who can write them off. Check vehicle out thoroughly @ a Certified MB dealership, and buy a low mileage vehicle. There are no MB Certified vehicles after 5 years and / or 50,000 miles, like mine was, so now you can take advantage of all the depreciation and drive a world class vehicle for the price of a crappy econobox. Mine is flawless and will never be sold in my lifetime, since it has experienced all of it's depreciation. I wish I had the wisdom and money to have kept my earlier 280SL, 450SL, & 560SL's. They are worth way more today than when they were new. Just has a plastic pulley on an idler for the serpentine belt freeze up @ 65,000 miles. $1500.00 to fix after a $700.00 towing bill. Now I have a sensor module in the fuse block going bad and MB says $1100.00 to repair. I'm trying to get my local Mechanic's price. 11/02/19.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Dream Car for Drivers
Factory delivery August '08. 2K miles over 3 weeks in Europe with spouse and plenty of luggage. Now have 8.5K miles. Beautiful (projects stronger image than predecessor),fast, handles flat, 27 MPG hwy, 18 city, rock solid, super brakes, zero defects, great seats, new COMMAND system w/ iPod connection, satellite radio excellent, totally stable at 110 MPH (autobahn, not California!) and in rain,seamless transmission with paddles, perfect descendant of original 300SL. Get one before they take your keys away.
Best and Sexy Convertible
Comparing to 06'911S, it's slower but more modern interior features. Command System in 09'SL is so old to same year in LS460. Exterior and interior of this SL550 are so sexy in Red/Tan. I'm really loving this 09'SL better than 05'SL,560SL,380SL and 280SL I had before!
sl550
Love the car but have less then 10K miles and have changed front tires (bulging), and two wheel rims.
Nice Looking but.....
I, bought a used 2009 Sl550 with 43k miles. Damm good looking car with great power but it ends there. In the past 6 months it went into the MB dealership 3 times. Costing thousands and still not working right. Replaced SMS, brake switch, battery, now top doesn't go down. Never again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the SL-Class
Related Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner