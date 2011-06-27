Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Rick DeBeer , 04/25/2018 SL550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A)

Make absolutely sure you get all paperwork from original owner(s) to prove all the required maintenance was done. MB goes overboard on required maintenance, however once the vehicle is out of OEM Warranty, find a good trusted ex-Mercedes Mechanic to take care of it. These cars easily run 200,000 miles with normal required maintenance and normally are not owned by Hot-Rodders like a Corvette. These things cost $108,375.00 new, and are generally purchased by wealthy businessmen who can write them off. Check vehicle out thoroughly @ a Certified MB dealership, and buy a low mileage vehicle. There are no MB Certified vehicles after 5 years and / or 50,000 miles, like mine was, so now you can take advantage of all the depreciation and drive a world class vehicle for the price of a crappy econobox. Mine is flawless and will never be sold in my lifetime, since it has experienced all of it's depreciation. I wish I had the wisdom and money to have kept my earlier 280SL, 450SL, & 560SL's. They are worth way more today than when they were new. Just has a plastic pulley on an idler for the serpentine belt freeze up @ 65,000 miles. $1500.00 to fix after a $700.00 towing bill. Now I have a sensor module in the fuse block going bad and MB says $1100.00 to repair. I'm trying to get my local Mechanic's price. 11/02/19.