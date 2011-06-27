Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews
SL 500
Geat body style and excellent handling. It would be helpful if the trunk were an inch wider and deeper to accomodate two golf bags. Averaging 21.5 mpg. Negatives: Command system reliability. Navagation and sound system occasionally malfunctions. Sound system not up to par for a $100,000 vehicle. No fade control on sound system.
Great to buy used
I purchased my SL55 AMG in Feb of 2010. The bad... had to repair air suspension on front and back. The good... MB significantly reduced the cost of the repair. The excitement of most new car purchases ware off in a month or so. Not this car. I look forward to driving this car every day. Performance is very good, looks are great with top up or down. I can't belive how well it handles based on the weight being over 4,300 lbs. It goes where ever you point it with plenty of power on tap. It is a shame this care does not come with a license to speed. Pay the extra cost for the AMG. It is definately worth it.
Love It!!!
I bought this car because I wanted a toy. Something to drive on nice days with the top down. The car is beautiful. People stop me all the time to tell me what a nice car it is. It looks great weather the top is up or down. I don't really get to open it up because here in Chicago there is always too much traffic but I have driven it late at night and the car is a rocket. It sounds great when you start it and press on the gas and heads will turn to look where the roar is coming from.
SL600
This is a great car and my second SL, the other is an 1994 SL500 and it is also a great car. the difference in eleven years is astounding. the 05 has every available option except heated steering wheel, it was a CA car. amazed at the MPG on freeway, went to Cleveland a week ago, about 100 mi with 90 on I71, the goofy thing indicated 24.6 MPG!! used the distronic, I thought that would be joke, nope, it is great touched the brake/throttle once in 90 freeway miles. speed was set at 70(this is Ohio)we have a unique way of collecting road tax here. The push in the seat is addictive, another 100 hp would not make much difference, would be interesting to see another 400 hp.
AMG road trip
I recently purchased a pre-owned low mileage 2005 SL55 AMG, and to get it home I had to make an 1800 mile run across the country. What a wonderful trip! I found the car quiet and comfortable with exceptional road manners. Never a tired leg or back muscle after a long day on the road. If you like, the 55 is an amazing performance car, or if you want to take it easy and enjoy the luxury features, it'll do that too. Both worlds are extreme in this super car, and it never fails to get lots of attention wherever you go. Styling and performance are second to none. Maybe more bells and whistles than I really need, but I'm still learning to appreciate them. Easily the greatest car I've ever driven.
