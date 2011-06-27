  1. Home
Used 1999 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 SL-Class
5(88%)4(6%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

1999 sl 500

dissatisfied, 10/25/2005
39 of 41 people found this review helpful

Although a fun car to drive, the quality and workmanship leaves a lot to desired. Surprisingly good gas mileage for this car. The chassis bolts had to be retightened after 45K miles. the knobs on the vents broke off. the plastic cover around the sun visors have broken and oil leaks from this area???? Trunk must be opened with key 75% of the time because the button in the car and on the key doesn't work. speed control lever fell off. Driver door arm rest disfigured just by resting arm on it. Part of grille fell off (not caused by accident). Replaced water pump at 55K miles. glove box opening mechanism broke. Didn't have as many problems with my old Ford Pinto.

Classic Roadster

tallyho3, 07/13/2013
SL500 2dr Convertible
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I bought the SL 500 with 32K miles.The car has lots of sex appeal.It is fun to drive and the handling is amazing.I bought the car on E-Bay.The seller under promised and over delivered.The car is all original and the owner had all up to date records.The car draws a lot of smiles of approval.I can see the car as a true classic and the resale potential for price appreciation is definitely there.On a scale of 1-10 it's a 91/2.Drive one and you'll see what I'm talking about.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
SO RIGHT!

ALAGWC, 03/20/2005
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I purchased the car with under 10K miles, have only driven 4K in first year. Everything works and it is a blast to drive. Gorgeous car turns heads, great stereo, rock solid feel. Just wish the seats were more comfortable -- not terrible, just not terrific.

Classic Mercedes SL500 Still a Great Value

mike collier, 01/13/2016
SL500 2dr Convertible
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

The r129 chassis is considered by many to be the entry for Mercedes into the new age of computer assisted design. Coupled with engineering excellence this model has outstanding comfort, roadholding, safety and looks. Advances in technology have produced more powerful models and styling has changed but the r129 offers superb value when you consider that a low-mileage $100,000 automobile (and that's 1999 dollars!) can be had for less than $10,000. A very capable grand tourer.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
CLASSY PERFRORMANCE

RAB, 10/25/2002
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

THIS IS A VERY BEAUTIFUL, COMFORTABLE, ROADSTER WITH PLENTY OF POWER. NO MECHANICAL PROBLEMS AND PLENTY OF COMPLIMENTS. HANDLES EXTREMELY WELL WHEN YOU CONSIDER ITS WEIGHT, AND ITS WEIGHT TRANSLATES INTO A GREAT RIDE.

