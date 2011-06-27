Used 1997 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1997 SL-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6V12V8
Combined MPG181416
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic5-speed automatic5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg12/19 mpg14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)337.6/464.2 mi.253.2/400.9 mi.295.4/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG181416
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm347 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l6.0 l5.0 l
Horsepower228 hp @ 5600 rpm389 hp @ 5200 rpm315 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6V12V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.53.2 in.53.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Measurements
Length177.1 in.177.1 in.177.1 in.
Curb weight4010 lbs.4455 lbs.4165 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.7.9 cu.ft.
Height51.3 in.51.3 in.51.3 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.99.0 in.99.0 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Azure Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Alexandritgruen Metallic
  • Ruby Metallic
  • Smoke Silver Metallic
  • Royal Indigo Metallic
  • Calypso Green Metallic
  • Midnight Blue
  • Yellowstone
  • Moonstone Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Black Opal Pearl Metallic
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Imperial Red
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Research Similar Vehicles