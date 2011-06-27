  1. Home
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S63 AMG® 4MATIC® Consumer Reviews

Mr. W, 05/31/2018
S63 AMG 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
Great to drive, fun to run. Have had 2014 S63 for a little over 1 year, and payments are worth every penny. Cabin is plush, seats are great and handling is applauding considering the vehicle size. All passengers will ride in comfort and the reclining rear seats will put rear passengers to sleep. The only down side is how to leave it parked when other vehicles are available.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
